kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – January 5, 2023
— — — Happy New Year! I hope 2023 is a great year for you and your family. I ended the year by celebrating my birthday on December 29. The start of the day was at Retina Consultants to have them look at my eye. I had a detached retina surgery, and about six weeks ago, I had cataract surgery. Now my pressures have been high, and I have been on three drops and some pills to drain fluid after being on steroid drops for three months. My pressures are way to high without drops, so now, in less than three weeks, I have to go to a Glaucoma specialist and then see my retina surgeon. My eye issues have been going on since the end of July and still going. I can only see about 60-20 out of my right eye, and my vision is skewed because the retina didn’t heal symmetrically perfect like most with a fully detached retina. So it was a great start.
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
hot967.fm
Minnesota Farmer Wonders If Supply Chain Issues Will Continue
Farmers are unsure whether kinks will remain in the supply chain in 2023. Northwest Minnesota crop and livestock producer Blair Hoseth of Mahnomen says he’s still concerned:. “We’re waiting on parts for a skid steer right now, but we’ve kind of gone to where we have duplicated a lot of our machinery.”
kroxam.com
CARTER TRUDEAU SCORES TWO GOALS AS PIRATES BOY’S HOCKEY BEATS PARK RAPIDS 3-2
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team got two early goals from Carter Trudeau, and held off a late comeback attempt from the Park Rapids Panthers to pick up a Section 8A win 3-2 on Thursday night at the Crookston Sports Center. FIRST PERIOD – — The Pirates were able...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY TO LAUNCH “ART BY THE RED” CLUB ON MONDAY
The Crookston Public Library is introducing a new monthly art club called “Art by the Red.” The club will meet every second Monday of the month from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to learn different art mediums, meet local artists, and work on individual art projects!. At each meeting,...
kroxam.com
FOSSTON STARTS GAME ON 17-1 RUN CRUISES PAST PIRATE BOYS HOOPS
The Fosston Greyhounds jumped out to a 17-1 to start the game and never looked back as they cruised to a 74-42 victory over the Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball game in Fosston. FIRST HALF. For the second straight game, Crookston struggled to take care of the ball early, and this...
kvrr.com
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 4, 2023
Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge’s 8th Annual Christmas Bird Count will be today. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8:00 for coffee and a meeting. Bring binoculars and a bird book. Refuge staff will host a potluck at noon. If you have questions, call Ben Walker at 218-230-5563 or benjamin_walker@fws.gov.
valleynewslive.com
“I had to get her.”: Woman rescues dog that broke through ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a calm pre-work ritual as Jeanne Woolwine took her dog, Gracie, out for a walk, until, the leash was pulled from her grasp. “She ran off with the leash on down that way, chasing turkeys, having the time of her life,” said Woolwine.
kroxam.com
BETTY JOHNSON WINS JANUARY BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY’S SENIOR ATHLETE OF THE MONTH AWARD
Congratulations to Betty Johnson, who is Benedictine Living Community – Crookston’s January Senior Athlete of the Month! The BLC – Crookston therapy team awarded her the January Senior Athlete of the Month. Betty has shown commitment and perseverance with her recovery. Throughout her extended admission, she has...
kroxam.com
THIEF RIVER FALLS BLANKS CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY 8-0
The Thief River Falls Prowlers overpowered the Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team and picked up a Section 8A victory over the Pirates 8-0 on Tuesday night at the Crookston Sports Center. FIRST PERIOD – — The first few minutes of the game gave each team one or two scoring...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
kroxam.com
Duane R. Amundson – Service Announcement
Duane R. Amundson, 87, of Ulen, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN, Interment will be at Bethlehem North in Ulen.
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOYS BASKETBALL TRIES RIGHT THE SHIP AT FOSSTON
The Crookston Pirate Boys Basketball team took one on the chin on Tuesday night in a 97-40 loss to the Red Lake County Rebels and will look to bounce back with a better performance against another top team in Section 8A when they travel to Fosston to take on the Greyhounds at the Fosston High School gymnasium.
KNOX News Radio
GF council examines Epitome & Fufeng projects
The Grand Forks council received updates on a pair of large development projects on Tuesday. Work is getting underway on a development agreement with Epitome Energy to bring a $400 million dollar soybean crushing plant to the city. Staff will also compile a traffic and utility analysis for the project.
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
