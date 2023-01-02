— — — Happy New Year! I hope 2023 is a great year for you and your family. I ended the year by celebrating my birthday on December 29. The start of the day was at Retina Consultants to have them look at my eye. I had a detached retina surgery, and about six weeks ago, I had cataract surgery. Now my pressures have been high, and I have been on three drops and some pills to drain fluid after being on steroid drops for three months. My pressures are way to high without drops, so now, in less than three weeks, I have to go to a Glaucoma specialist and then see my retina surgeon. My eye issues have been going on since the end of July and still going. I can only see about 60-20 out of my right eye, and my vision is skewed because the retina didn’t heal symmetrically perfect like most with a fully detached retina. So it was a great start.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO