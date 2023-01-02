KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.

KINSTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO