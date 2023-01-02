ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville authorities investigating New Year's Day homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities in Greenville are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after finding 32-year-old Deshawn Lavert Roundtree dead at 4 a.m. New Year's Day. According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, police officers responded to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt 206 for...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day. Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Year's Day homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man is in jail and the city of Greenville marks its first homicide of the year. Early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officials arrested 18-year-old Savion Moore. Moore is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree. Officers got the call around 4 a.m. on...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
KINSTON, NC
mhscattalk.com

Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide

Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found Near Benson Water Tower

BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer

SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Havelock man arrested, charged with trafficking fentanyl

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and was facing drug charges after his arrest on Dec. 30. Troy Chance, 30, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. He was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WNCT

Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Multiple fire departments responded to 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Kinston just after 3 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud. Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC

