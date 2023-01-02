Read full article on original website
WITN
Neighbors react to deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing a murder charge in connection to the deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Greenville. Savion Moore was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and discharge of a weapon in occupied property. He’s 18 years old and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
wcti12.com
Greenville authorities investigating New Year's Day homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Authorities in Greenville are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after finding 32-year-old Deshawn Lavert Roundtree dead at 4 a.m. New Year's Day. According to a release from the Greenville Police Department, police officers responded to 2125 Silver Maple Lane Apt 206 for...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
WBTM
Multiple Local Sheriff’s Offices Searching ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Person County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is on the lookout for Alan Leon Brandon. The subject is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Brandon they ask that you don’t approach and Call 911. According to the Roxboro Courier-Times, Brandon...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
Greenville police arrest teen in New Year’s Day homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police arrested and charged a teen in the murder of a man on New Year’s Day. Savion Isaiah Moore, 18, of Greenville, was charged with Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property in connection with the case. He was placed in the […]
wcti12.com
New Year's Day homicide suspect arrested, charged with murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A man is in jail and the city of Greenville marks its first homicide of the year. Early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, officials arrested 18-year-old Savion Moore. Moore is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Deshawn Roundtree. Officers got the call around 4 a.m. on...
wcti12.com
Six arrested on multiple crimes over past week by KPD
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Six people were arrested over the past week by the Kinston Police Department. Kyheen Gillispie was charged with carrying a concealed gun during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the third gun police have recovered from Gillispie. Jaiquan Tucker was arrested on...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
mhscattalk.com
Raleigh Lawyer Killed In A Murder-Suicide
Goldsboro police are investigating a shooting that happened inside the Riddle and Brantley law firm in Goldsboro. The shooting happened on Monday, Dec. 19 before 4:15 p.m. Investigators say that two bodies were found in the office. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Patrick White who is...
North Carolina police looking for suspects after gazebo destroyed
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident. Police responded […]
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
jocoreport.com
Body Found Near Benson Water Tower
BENSON – Benson Police and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded New Year’s Eve night to a body reportedly found in a field off E. Mann Street near the Benson Water Tower. The body was located just behind the National Guard Armory. Benson Fire and Johnston County...
jocoreport.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Collision With Deer
SELMA – A dark, two-lane country road in northern Johnston County was the scene of a motorcycle accident Tuesday evening. The accident occurred just before 7:00pm in front of Riverside Baptist Church in the 1300 block of Old Dam Road. Bethany Fire, Johnston County EMS, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police believe juveniles responsible for destroying gazebo New Year’s Eve
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are continuing their search for those responsible for destroying a gazebo at an Eastern Carolina park on New Year’s Eve. Kinston police provided an update that officers were able to identify an SUV believed to be used in destroying a gazebo at Holloway Park on North Myrtle Avenue. Officers said the destruction happened around 8:45 p.m.
Havelock man arrested, charged with trafficking fentanyl
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man has been arrested and was facing drug charges after his arrest on Dec. 30. Troy Chance, 30, was taken into custody after an investigation led to the controlled purchase of a large amount (28 grams or more) of fentanyl. He was charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl […]
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County. Multiple fire departments responded to 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Kinston just after 3 a.m. for a report of a house fire, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud. Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing […]
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
