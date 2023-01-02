Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Weather Warning Issued for Southern California with Secondary Storm Pattern Developing for the Week of Jan 8Southern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer
LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder
A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
foxla.com
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
KTLA.com
Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Freight Elevator in Downtown LA Building
A man found dead in the doorway of a freight elevator at the rear of a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles was identified by authorities today.
Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A woman was struck by an SUV in Stevenson Ranch shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The collision occurred on Pico Canyon Road, west of The Old Road when a Honda CRV struck a pedestrian near the center median between a shopping center and an apartment complex.
foxla.com
Pregnant woman, 25, shot to death in Artesia
LOS ANGELES - A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Artesia, and now detectives are searching for her killer. The shooting happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. The victim was taken to the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Comments / 0