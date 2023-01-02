ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Police search for juvenile robbery suspects at Orange County mall

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a shopper at gunpoint at the Brea Mall in December. On Dec. 15, the victim was exiting the shopping mall and returning to her vehicle when a group of male suspects approached her in the parking lot, according to the Brea Police Department. All suspects were believed […]
BREA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA

LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Pomona

A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in minivan

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition

January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez

WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought

A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pregnant woman, 25, shot to death in Artesia

LOS ANGELES - A pregnant woman was shot and killed in Artesia, and now detectives are searching for her killer. The shooting happened Dec. 29 around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Artesia Blvd. The circumstances of the shooting are unknown. The victim was taken to the...
ARTESIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA

