KPVI Newschannel 6
Gandy Blacksmithing
A local man turned his hobby into a booming business. Dan Gandy -- who is a veteran -- started Gandy Blacksmithing a couple of years ago and business has taken off. Dan Gandy is a local veteran who started his business, Gandy Blacksmithing in 2021. His inspiration came from the show “Forged in Fire” - and he started by making a knife for a friend.
Tanker Truck Collides With Utility Pole in Pocatello
Emergency crews were called to Clark Street Thursday night after a tanker truck collided with a utility pole, knocking it over. The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. According to a witness, the tanker truck turned from East Clark Street Onto North 17th Avenue and collided with a utility pole. That...
