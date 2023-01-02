Read full article on original website
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building.
Sugar & Rye will be opening in Early 2023, in the old M&M building. 2401 Church Street, Galveston TX. Our Food will be Coastal Inspired and our Cocktails, creative and delicious.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
musictimes.com
2023 RodeoHouston Concert Lineup: Performers, Details, How To Get Tickets?
The 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show is weeks away, and we're finally getting more details for the upcoming annual entertainment concerts. According to KHOU 11, the 2023 RodeoHouston Livestock Show will run from Feb. 28, 2023, to Mar. 19, 2023, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. A few of the...
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
'Rat hole' | Pasadena apartment residents weary over rodents
PASADENA, Texas — Residents at the Falls of Alta Vista apartment complex in Pasadena want to evict some unwanted guests. They contacted KHOU 11 News about rodents and rats that have them worried about their health. "We moved in and there was automatically issues going on with rats,” resident...
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit
Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Upscale Houston restaurant group fires up new casual grill in familiar East End space
A rapidly growing Houston restaurant group has opened its new, casual concept. Gatsby’s Grill is now serving lunch and dinner in the former Acadian Coast space at 2929 Navigation Blvd.First announced in October, the expansive, 7,000-square-foot restaurant has been given a mild makeover along with TVs throughout for watching sports. An outdoor patio features fire pits and lounge-style seating. Chef Erick Anaya’s menu offers burgers and sandwiches, salads, and heartier steak and seafood entrees. Choices include three different tacos — carnitas, shrimp, or blackened fish — Cobb salad, bolognese pasta, and chicken fried steak. The signature Anaya burger comes topped...
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Things that happen at Waffle House:
1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
fox26houston.com
Houston business owner nearly missed HSN debut after Southwest flight canceled
HOUSTON - A class action lawsuit has already been filed against Southwest Airlines from passengers claiming the carrier did not provide prompt refunds after the airline’s all-out meltdown over the holidays. Have you received your refund?. Southwest is still trying to rebound. At Hobby Airport, Southwest Airlines had six...
localmemphis.com
Houston Middle School opens first major addition with $17 million facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 950 students at Houston Middle School have a brand new facility after a ribbon-cutting on Monday. Jason Manuel, Superintendent of Germantown Municipal Schools, said that the needs of the school were looked into and planning went into how the new space would "accommodate those needs."
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
