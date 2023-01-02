USC had a successful season come to a souring end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt to Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO