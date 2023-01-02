Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library to close January 13 for renovations
Moss Point, MS- The Ina Thompson Moss Point Library will be closing on Friday, January 13, 2023, for a planned library makeover and renovation. The project is supported by the City of Moss Point and funded by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors at cost of over $1 million. Allred Stolarski Architects, PA of Ocean Springs is the Architect of the project.
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night Celebrations tonight at Biloxi Visitors Center
Tonight, revelers gather for an annual tradition in Biloxi to mark the start of carnival. Carnival royalty and the public will meet at the Biloxi Visitors Center for a Twelfth Night Celebration at 5 this evening, followed by the turning off of the Christmas lights at the lighthouse at six.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Health and Rehab Center Winter Job Fair
Next week, Ocean Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a Winter Job Fair and there are some really nice incentives being offered if you’re looking for a chance in the new year. Here to tell us more are Kimberly Riley and Pam Everett. The job fair takes place...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night Celebrations kick off Mardi Gras season in Biloxi
Carnival royalty and citizens gathered for an annual tradition in Biloxi. The city held its Twelfth Night Celebration. Twelfth Night is the traditional festival on the night before epiphany, the official start of the Mardi Gras season. Crowds rallied at the Biloxi Visitors Center to watch as the Christmas lights...
wxxv25.com
Long Beach School District receives $10,000 donation
The Long Beach School District received a donation of $10,000 from Alliance Health Center to help with its Early Learning Program. The collaboration supports the district’s pre-k program with the added benefit of receiving tax credits on next year’s tax filings. The school already has started a pre-k...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night happening tomorrow night in Biloxi
Tomorrow is the day to flip the switch from the Christmas season to Mardi Gras!. At 5, the public is invited to gather at the Biloxi Visitor Center, after an hour, the lights of the center will be turned off and everyone will parade to City Hall. Once the parade...
wxxv25.com
City of Gulfport begins tear down of Harbor Lights
As the holiday season comes to an end, Gulfport Harbor Lights are saying goodbye until next year. Taking down the Harbor Lights is a long process. The set up begins in September and the tear-down can take until the end of February. Everything is meticulously put away so that it...
wxxv25.com
Sinkhole in Biloxi patched and deemed drivable
The sinkhole in Biloxi on the corner of DeSoto and Forrest has been patched up and declared drivable. The contractor Vectras headed out to the hole Wednesday where they spent the day cleaning out the sinkhole. The team then repaired the busted pipe that caused the hole. Once the pipe...
wxxv25.com
Twelfth Night celebrations this evening in Biloxi
Revelers are gathering for an annual tradition in Biloxi to mark the start of Carnival. News 25’s Lorraine Weiskopf is at the Biloxi Visitors Center where the Twelfth Night Celebration begins.
wxxv25.com
Volunteers needed to help pick up wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery
It’s almost time to pick up all those beautiful wreaths at the Biloxi National Cemetery. The more than 20,000 wreaths placed at gravesites are a very moving tribute to loved ones who have passed. Here to tell us how you can help with clean up efforts is Kevin Cuttill,...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
wxxv25.com
USPS hiring for many positions
If you’re looking to start a new career, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring. The service has openings for delivery and retail positions in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach, Moss Point, Ocean Springs, Pass Christian, and Saucier. The U.S. Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits, and career...
wxxv25.com
Two Ocean Springs city officials sworn into office by oath
The City of Ocean Springs passes the torch of municipal judge and prosecutor. The City of Ocean Springs swore in not one, but two municipal court positions. Newly elected Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor passes the torch and swears in Monte Tynes as Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge. Judge Tynes...
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Ginger is looking for a forever home
Every other Wednesday, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Humane Society of South Mississippi. Katie King with HSSM is in studio with this week’s Pet of the Week, Ginger!
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
WLOX
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
wxxv25.com
Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula
Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
wxxv25.com
Sink hole appears on Desoto Street in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is currently working on repairing a sink hole that has been impacting several residents this past week. The hole is located at the corner of Desoto Street and Forrest Avenue near Old Howard Memorial. City officials say that the hole was caused due to a broken...
WDAM-TV
Former Lamar Co. judge becomes executive director at non-profit
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Lamar County circuit clerk judge has made a drastic career change. After announcing he was stepping down from his position in October, Anthony Mozingo is officially the executive director of the non-profit organization, Homes of Hope for Children. “Stepping from being a circuit...
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
