Unpaid leave rights rights expands in Illinois
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — As the new year begins, employers and employees across the state of Illinois have some new laws to keep an eye out for. The Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) is now called The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) and will expand unpaid leave rights for employees.
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Abortion pills will be sold at pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made abortion pills available to more pharmacies. The administration finalized a rule that updates the drug labels to let more certified pharmacies dispense the pills. This change means more access at both stores and online pharmacies, where it's...
How the House voting is impacting Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. House recently finished their 11th round of voting for a new House Speaker, and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy still has yet to receive a majority of the votes, as 20 Republicans continue to vote against him. We spoke with several local Illinois...
New changes to FOID card renewals
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There are new changes to Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s FOID card if they have submitted a full set of fingerprints to the ISP. This new change went into effect...
IEA-retired teachers education scholarship application available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abe Lincoln Chapter of the Illinois Education Association (IEA) retired teachers is sponsoring the Sharon Miller Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors or college students who are majoring in education. Seniors or graduates from Athens, Auburn, Ball-Charter, Edinburg, Greenview, Morrisonville, New Berlin, North Mac, Petersburg...
Weather Service: Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois twisters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Severe weather swept Illinois on Tuesday and produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur,...
California Officials are Cautiously Optimistic About Snowpack Numbers
Another powerful storm will bring both snow and rain to California, but the snow is mostly good news for the state. Details in today's AgDay Minute.
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
The National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in Central Illinois
A rare tornado outbreak occurred Tuesday night across Central Illinois. Unseasonable warm air and a strong cold front triggered tornado-producing storms in Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Macon, and Ford counties. The first tornado dropped near Illiopolis around 3:53 PM. A trained storm spotter reported the brief touchdown in an open field. Since no damage was caused, the tornado was rated as an EF-Unknown.
