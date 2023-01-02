ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpaid leave rights rights expands in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — As the new year begins, employers and employees across the state of Illinois have some new laws to keep an eye out for. The Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) is now called The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) and will expand unpaid leave rights for employees.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Abortion pills will be sold at pharmacies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made abortion pills available to more pharmacies. The administration finalized a rule that updates the drug labels to let more certified pharmacies dispense the pills. This change means more access at both stores and online pharmacies, where it's...
ILLINOIS STATE
How the House voting is impacting Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. House recently finished their 11th round of voting for a new House Speaker, and house majority leader Kevin McCarthy still has yet to receive a majority of the votes, as 20 Republicans continue to vote against him. We spoke with several local Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IEA-retired teachers education scholarship application available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abe Lincoln Chapter of the Illinois Education Association (IEA) retired teachers is sponsoring the Sharon Miller Memorial Scholarship for graduating seniors or college students who are majoring in education. Seniors or graduates from Athens, Auburn, Ball-Charter, Edinburg, Greenview, Morrisonville, New Berlin, North Mac, Petersburg...
ILLINOIS STATE
Weather Service: Storms sparked at least 6 Illinois twisters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Severe weather swept Illinois on Tuesday and produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said. Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in Central Illinois

A rare tornado outbreak occurred Tuesday night across Central Illinois. Unseasonable warm air and a strong cold front triggered tornado-producing storms in Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Macon, and Ford counties. The first tornado dropped near Illiopolis around 3:53 PM. A trained storm spotter reported the brief touchdown in an open field. Since no damage was caused, the tornado was rated as an EF-Unknown.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

