NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is no longer on the market. Wallace married his long-time girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year’s Eve in Charlotte, North Carolina in front of 250 guests.

Wallace and his new wife gave exclusive access to their wedding to People magazine.

“Getting married, and starting a new life together, I’m just so excited to have a good one in my corner,” Wallace told People . “We have so much fun together.”

The couple got engaged last summer after five years of dating.

“We wanted the ceremony, (which was held on the hotel’s 4th floor) to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip,” says Carter. “The flowers are changing from white to vibrant with pinks, purples, reds, with a lot of sparkle and shine in the room. We wanted the reception to feel like a New Year’s Eve party.”

Wallace has become one of the most popular and, at times, one of the most hated drivers on the NASCAR circuit. His personality has sometimes rubbed some of his fellow NASCAR colleagues the wrong way, but he signed a contract with Michael Jordan’s 23XI racing team and won several races over the past few years, becoming the first African-American driver to win at Talladega .

{ People}

The post NASCAR star Bubba Wallace celebrates big day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .