Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected
A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.
Final Fantasy 14 Video Reveals First Look at Adorable Corgi Minion
When Final Fantasy XIV's 6.3 update releases this month, players will get a chance to snag new minions in the game. One of those minions is based on a Corgi, and was previously revealed via concept art late last year. However, Square Enix has now released an adorable video of the minion in action, giving players an idea of how it will look and act in the game. The Corgi's actual name is currently unknown, and we don't know how players will be able to obtain it. Regardless, fans should be really excited about this addition to update 6.3!
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Warner Bros. Picked the Perfect Time to Release The Black Adam / Man of Steel Digital Bundle
As you might have heard, there has been a bit of disquiet in the DCU as of late with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam! producer Peter Safran taking over as co-CEO's of DC Studios. One of the biggest issues centers around Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson getting Henry Cavill back in his role as Superman for the credits scene of Black Adam, which was followed by Cavill posting a formal announcement of his return on social media. After Gunn and Safran took over, whatever plans existed for Cavill's return as Superman quickly crumbled, and the future of Black Adam remains in doubt. The news broke on December 14th so, naturally, Warner Bros. thought December 16th was the perfect time to release a Black Adam / Man of Steel 2-film collection on digital.
Dragon Ball Super Addresses the Difference Between Its 2 Trunks
Dragon Ball Super is entering a new phase following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, taking a break from world-ending battles to focus instead on Goten and Trunks as teenagers attempting to patrol their city's streets as the newest superheroes. Thanks to all the Z-Fighters not falling in battle against Androids 17 and 18, the present version of Trunks is far different from the one that was introduced during the Cell Saga and the artist drawing the manga has some thoughts on their differences.
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
Dragon Ball Teases a Frieza Clan Comeback
Dragon Ball has a ton of characters under its thumb, and some of them may be better off forgotten. After all, the series makes no apologies for its focus on Goku, and plenty of its villains have been waylaid in the name of Frieza. And now, it seems the IP is ready to expand the Frieza Clan with a very familiar face.
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
Pokemon Explains Why Kids Like Ash Are Considered Legal Adults
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and despite it having tons of titles, much of its lore remains unaddressed. The games have touched on past events, but when it comes to the anime, Ash Ketchum tends to keep things simple. This means netizens have a ton of unanswered questions about his life, and now, a surfaced translation of the Pocket Monster light novel is addressing a major question...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023
The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adds Brand New Multiplayer Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has added a brand new multiplayer mode known as Bounty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the 19th mainline Call of Duty game and is the fifth Modern Warfare game (despite the name suggesting otherwise, it's part of a rebooted series). Given that information, you may expect Call of Duty to have gotten a bit stale by now, but it's still a total juggernaut. Although it carries its own baggage, Call of Duty is still going strong. However, it does get hard to innovate when you're releasing a new game every year, but still the developers try to find ways to shake things up. Whether it be by taking the series to space, adding a big battle royale, or something else entirely, there is an effort being made to keep players engaged.
Wizards of the Coast Reportedly Cancels Five Video Game Projects
Wizards of the Coast has reportedly cancelled a number of upcoming video game projects. Bloomberg reports that the Hasbro subsidiary has cancelled five video game projects as part of an internal shift in strategy. Wizards of the Coast provided a statement to Bloomberg stating that while the Hasbro gaming branch is still committed to using digital games, it has "made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways." Wizards of the Coast had opened several new development studios for video games in recent years, along with strategic purchases of existing publishers like Tuque Games.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Marvel Cut Key Villain
Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home already featured a ton of villains for the wall-crawlers to fight, there was almost one more major name suiting up to battle Spidey. A new piece of concept art for the film has arrived online, seemingly teasing that Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture, was going to be in the movie at one point. Phil Langone, a storyboard artist that has also worked on titles like Moon Knight, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Godzilla vs Kong, revealed the art online which you can find below.
The Last of Us TV Show Won't Adapt Anything Beyond the Games
HBO's The Last of Us has no plans to adapt anything that isn't directly a part of the games. The Last of Us is one of the best video games of the last decade, which meant Hollywood was quick to see dollar signs all around it. The game was nearly adapted into a movie with Sam Raimi behind the camera, but it fell apart and eventually turned into an HBO TV series. With the show nearly here, many have begun to wonder how it will be structured. The first season will adapt the entire first game and expand on it a bit, but what does that mean for the second season? Could we see the story between the first and second games or an all-new adventure?
