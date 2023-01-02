Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
The most anticipated video games of 2023
Get those controllers charged and PlayStation updates installed. 2023 is shaping up to be a packed year for video games, as the slate includes a hotly anticipated Zelda sequel, new installments in the Harry Potter, Spider-Man, and Star Wars franchises, and more. Here's a look at what gamers have to look forward to in the new year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Ready for Nintendo to once again take your breath away with a new Zelda? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and after drawing praise for its...
ComicBook
Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected
A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Addresses the Difference Between Its 2 Trunks
Dragon Ball Super is entering a new phase following the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, taking a break from world-ending battles to focus instead on Goten and Trunks as teenagers attempting to patrol their city's streets as the newest superheroes. Thanks to all the Z-Fighters not falling in battle against Androids 17 and 18, the present version of Trunks is far different from the one that was introduced during the Cell Saga and the artist drawing the manga has some thoughts on their differences.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over
Finding a PS5 is no longer the challenge it used to be. The post HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
game-news24.com
Redfall’s release date was leaked on its own
The release of the upcoming first-person shooter Redfall in Arkane Studios has been snarled with mystery. We know it’s coming in this year, yet only there is a time to give up. According to sources, Redfall will be releasing in May. Windows Central recently narrowed the release window for...
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
ComicBook
Amazon Gives Away Popular Horror Game for Free
Amazon is giving away a popular horror video game that launched back in 2017 for nothing at all. In recent weeks, people who play video games on PC have been getting a number of titles for next to nothing. Not only did Epic Games hold a promotion to close 2022 where it gave out free games on a daily basis, but Steam's ongoing Winter Sale has slashed prices drastically for some of the most popular games of all-time. Now, Amazon is getting in on the good deals by giving out one of this past generation's most underrated titles.
PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'
We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirms Return of Divisive Part of Game
Capcom has confirmed that the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 on PC and both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, simply titled Resident Evil 4, is complete with a fairly divisive part of the game. While Resident Evil is widely considered one of the best games of all time, it's not perfect, and not every square inch of it lives up to this legacy. According to many fans, the final section of the game, the island section, isn't as good as the rest of the game.
Skyrim is getting a new update and DLC, but fans are concerned
Skyrim’s enduring popularity can be credited to the game’s top-tier modding community, but rumours of a new update has left both modders and fans feeling worried. Free mods could soon become a thing of the past as it’s thought that Bethesda are planning to introduce a new mod marketplace.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
