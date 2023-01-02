ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons took brutal swipe at Ohio State on Twitter

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups at Spartan Stadium before their game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons decided to be real menaces to society over the weekend.

Ohio State nearly pulled off the upset of the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s thrilling CFP semifinal game. Unfortunately though, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a late 50-yard field goal attempt (that would have given his team the win) … by about 72 nautical miles.

The semifinal game was played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which then hosted a game Sunday between the Atlanta Falcons (their usual tenant) and the Arizona Cardinals. That Falcons-Cardinals game ended with Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo converting a 21-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons a 20-19 victory.

The Falcons tweeted out a video clip of Koo’s game-winner with the brutal caption, “This is how you make a game-winning field goal at @MBStadium.”

It appears that the Falcons ultimately thought better of their jab as the tweet had been deleted by Monday . But that was still a pretty cruel swipe to take at a college kid (especially since the Falcons themselves are tied for last place in their division at 6-10 this season).

If Ruggles and Ohio State decide that they want to return fire at the Falcons, there is plenty of material to choose from there .

The post Falcons took brutal swipe at Ohio State on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 14

Ghost Farmer
3d ago

I'm a falcons fan. but I still remember 28-3 so until we win a superbowl, let's worry about getting above .500 and making a playoff game

Reply
5
BigHairyDawg
2d ago

Ohio state played with class. love my Dawgs, but falcons are the door mat of the NFL and should keep their mouths shut.

Reply
6
bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
3d ago

Looking at the GA/Ohio State game, did anyone else think that Day fell into a vat of black hair and beard dye and went to a Wal-Mart plastic surgeon for their face special ?

Reply(5)
4
 

