Maine State

New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges

A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
MANHATTAN, NY
Law & Crime

18-Year-Old Indicted for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend to Death During an Argument Over a Call She Received

An 18-year-old New York man has been indicted for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death over a phone call she received. Defendant Zyaire Crumbley and victim Saniyah Lawrence, 16, were at an acquaintance’s apartment in the Central Harlem neighborhood on Dec. 11, and they got into an argument over a call that Lawrence got, according to a press release from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alleged NYC attacker Trevor Bickford was on FBI radar since Dec. 10, sources say

The Maine teenager and suspected radicalized Islamist extremist charged with attacking NYPD cops near Times Square had been on the FBI’s radar for about three weeks before the New Year’s Eve slashing, law enforcement sources told The Post on Tuesday. Trevor Bickford’s mom, Audra Simpson, called police in their town to express concerns about her 19-year-old son’s increasing obsession with Islam on Dec. 10, and local cops passed the tip on to the feds, the sources said. “As a result of that conversation, we gave her some direction and then we notified the FBI,” Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack

The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Former Fox News Regular Arrested for Extorting Her Mom

Cathy Areu, a former Fox News regular dubbed the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested in Miami on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and financially extorting her mother. Investigators allege she stole more than $224,000 from her elderly mother, including proceeds from her reverse mortgage, and opened credit cards in her name. A warrant for her arrest went out in June, but authorities believe she had been evading arrest, even sneaking off to Mexico, according to a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office press release. She’s also accused of involuntarily placing her mother in an assisted living facility “in an attempt to gain control over her mother’s financial assets,” according to the press release. Areu was a regular unpaid guest on Fox News; a bio still up on the network’s site says she provides “liberal analysis” and hosts the podcast “Liberal Sherpa.” She sued the network in 2020 over harassment claims, which a judge later dismissed.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
New York Post

Accused hoarder whose dog plunged to its death is driving neighbors away: court papers

This Soho building has gone to the dogs. An accused hoarder under investigation for animal abuse after one of her pups fatally plunged from her third-story window, has nearly driven away her last neighbor — making her and her pack of seven pooches the lone residents in the five-story building, the landlord claims in court papers. Landlord Hung Thanh Inc has sued in a bid to oust Stacey Kirkland, claiming she’s been threatening other residents; clogged the hallways with Amazon packages and has allowed her nine dogs to relieve themselves inside, filling the building with a putrid stench. Residents...
New York Post

Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops

The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said.  There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday.  The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

