Flights into Florida are being delayed or canceled due to FAA air traffic issue

As the country looks to rebound from a hectic holiday travel season, flights into Florida are experiencing hours-long delays.

According to CNN, the delays are due to an air traffic control system issue.

"The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administrations says the issue is with the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system at the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The center controls millions of cubic miles of airspace for commercial flights over Florida.

Major airports across Florida sending out warnings to passengers to expect delays.

Fox 4 checked to see if the system issue was impacting any flights out of RSW.

So far, over 50 arrival flights and nearly 30 departing flights have been delayed.

The FAA says the problems is being resolved.