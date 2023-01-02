ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
CLEVELAND, OH
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
newsy.com

Massive Storm Dumps Snow In Parts Of Minnesota, South Dakota

A huge system is hurling blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains as it pushes across the northern United States. Forecasters now expect the vast system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, and also move into the central Appalachians and Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday night through Friday afternoon, depending on the timing of the storm.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning

An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service warned.Forecasters are also warning of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air...
TEXAS STATE
WGN News

The blizzard of 1978

Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
ALABAMA STATE
KAAL-TV

Ice storm targets the area

While other parts of Minnesota dive into the heavy snow, our area will likely be slipping and sliding on ice from freezing rain. The key timeframe for icing looks to be Monday night through mid-day on Tuesday. The range of 1/4″ to 1/2″ looks to be the range to shoot for. A few in NE Iowa may fall outside the low end of the range.
MINNESOTA STATE

