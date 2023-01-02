ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Ask Dr. Nandi: Examining the health benefits of 'Dry January'

By Dr. Partha Nandi
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YnBj_0k1HLvCw00

One of the more popular New Year’s resolutions is to drink less alcohol. Each year, millions of people take part in “Dry January,” which challenges adults to voluntarily give up alcohol for the entire month.

We’re coming off the holiday season, a time when many of us overindulge in food and alcohol. Dry January was created in 2012 by a British charity as a way for people to ditch the hangover, reduce the waistline, and save some money. It represents a chance to start the New Year on a sober and healthier note.

You might ask what difference will it make to give up drinking for 31 days? Well, even a short break can have a positive impact on your health and well-being.

If you are a regular drinker, here are some of the benefits of going without a sip of wine, beer, or spirits for a month:

  • Studies have shown a rapid reduction in the chemical messengers in the blood that are associated with cancer progression . . .
  • There were also improvements in weight, blood pressure, and insulin resistance. . .
  • It also led to better sleep, more energy, and mental sharpness . . .
  • And participants were less irritable and anxious.

Dry January also gives you the opportunity to take a closer look at your overall alcohol intake and how important it is to you. If you can’t go a month without alcohol, ask yourself: Why not? What’s causing you to need alcohol? It could signal that it’s time for you to talk to your doctor.

Reducing alcohol intake does a body good, regardless of whether you’re male or female. But, women’s health is of particular concern right now. Statistics show alcohol use among women is increasing, while it is decreasing for men. We saw a large spike in the number of women drinking during the pandemic.

That’s troubling because women are at greater risk for some of the negative health effects of alcohol. A woman’s body absorbs more alcohol than a man’s and takes longer to break it down. As a result, women who drink have a higher risk of brain and heart damage, cirrhosis, and other alcohol-related liver diseases than men.

Also, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says drinking liquor increases the risk of certain cancers in women, including breast cancer.

In fact, the CDC says limiting alcohol is one of the four “totally doable” New Year’s resolutions that will reduce the risk of breast cancer. The other three are:

  • Keep a healthy weight
  • Exercise regularly
  • and get enough sleep.

So, all of these reasons, plus the health benefits I mentioned earlier, are why I encourage you to try a “Dry January.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
Parade

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Parade

Heavy Metals Found in Dark Chocolates—Find Out Which Brands Are Affected

Dark chocolate lovers might have to re-think their favorite candy treat. Despite its reputation as a healthier sweet option, some dark chocolate bars actually contain harmful heavy metals, a new report reveals. According to the research from Consumer Reports, some brands of dark chocolate have been found to contain these...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Parade

Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
Parade

People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts

It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy