Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Related
Eyewitness News
I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning because of what appeared to be a deadly crash. According to the Department of Transportation, the two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15. The left lane of the southbound side of...
Eyewitness News
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident. It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue. North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only). Minor injuries have been reported. Police recommended all travelers...
I-91 north re-opens after two-car crash in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash closed Interstate 91 northbound in Wallingford Thursday morning. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported, and at least one person was transported to a local hospital. All lanes are were closed between Exits 14 […]
Man, Age 33, Killed After SUV Hits Concrete Barrier In Middletown
A 33-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash after his SUV hit a concrete barrier and rolled. The crash took place in Middlesex County around 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 on Route 9 in Middletown. According to state police, New Haven County resident Vance Jenkins of Ansonia was...
NBC Connecticut
Transit Bus Flips Over on I-84 in Danbury
A HARTransit bus traveling on Interstate 84 flipped over, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area. Fire officials said they were called to a crash on I-84 West between exits 5 and 4. Responding crews found the transit bus on its side on the right shoulder of the highway. There...
State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
Fire truck hit on I-91 Southbound in Connecticut
Motorists that are driving on Connecticut roadways are reminded to move over or to slow down for emergency vehicles.
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Rt. 9 South in Cromwell early Thursday morning.
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9; state flags directed to half-staff
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people, including a state representative, are dead after a fiery wrong-way collision on Route 9 in Cromwell. The crash killed State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown). The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of exit 18. According to officials, Williams was driving in...
Wanted suspect captured on Interstate 95 in Milford after crash, gunfire
A crash and gunfire shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Milford Thursday morning.
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
Norwalk video: East Avenue flooded under the railroad bridge
NORWALK, Conn. — A NancyOnNorwalk reader submitted a video of flooding under the East Avenue train bridge, saying it happened Dec. 15. “Wondering if there is a formal city response to the flooding at the {East Norwalk} train station bridge work every time it rains hard? If it’s not painful enough the area has been under construction for weeks/months and is constantly a mess with a prison like yard now next to East Ave pizza filled with trucks and a very {un}aesthetic chain link fence, it also floods all the time. Last Thursday night there was 3’ of water and I called the police before someone was hurt,” he said.
CT Man Nabbed In Stolen Car Linked To Homicide
A Connecticut man was nabbed in a stolen car linked to a homicide following a chase through Fairfield County. The incident began in Bridgeport around 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4 when members of the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, spotted the car and began to follow it without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound.
CT State Police investigate fatal collision in Cromwell
State Police said one vehicle was traveling on Route Nine south in the area of exit 18, just before one. The second vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane and struck the first vehicle head-on.
Iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant to close doors after nearly 3 decades
The iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant USS Chowder Pot IV in Hartford said Tuesday that it will be closing its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown
A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
New Haven Independent
New Year's Day Seymour Water Main Break Was One Of Three Recent Breaks
SEYMOUR — Residents in Beacon Falls, Oxford, and Seymour were given the all-clear Tuesday (Jan. 3) about no longer having to boil their water following a New Year’s Day water main break in downtown Seymour. The precautionary boil water advisory issued by Aquarion Water Company on Sunday (Jan....
Bus Drivers Get A New Boss
See you later, First Transit. Welcome aboard, RATP Dev USA. That turnstiling took place this week on New Haven’s CTtransit buses. First Transit, a private transportation company that was purchased this past fall by the North American subsidy of Transdev Group S.A., chose not to bid to renew its contract to manage the 1,250 employees responsible for operating the 520 buses that cover 95 local routes (plus eight downtown shuttles and 13 express routes) in New Haven, Hartford and Stamford.
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 22