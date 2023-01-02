Both the Pella boys and girls wrestling teams are back in action today for the first time since the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023. The boys host a dual in a critical head-to-head matchup with Norwalk, ranked 21st in the latest IAWrestle rankings in Class 3A, and also battle #8 in 3A Johnston. Pella Head Coach Jay Pike knows despite some early season success, they need head-to-head wins over most of their remaining schedule to have a shot to get into the Regional Team Duals in Feburary. The Dutch vs. Warriors head-to-head comes after the two battled frequently at the Bill Van Horn Invitational just before winter break. Matches begin at 5:30 this evening at Pella High School.

PELLA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO