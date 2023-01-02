Read full article on original website
Alberta Pol
Funeral services for Alberta Pol, age 93, of Pella, will be held at 10:30am, Monday, January 9th at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Stanley Kirby
Funeral services for Stanley Kirby, 76 of Oskaloosa, will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:30 AM, in the Bates Funeral Chapel with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating. Burial will follow services in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Bates Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5-7 p.m. to greet relatives and friends with a Masonic service starting at 7:00 p.m. Memorial may be to the Myocytes Foundation.
Sharon Elaine Ethell
A private family burial will be held for Sharon Elaine Ethell, age 63, of Knoxville at Coal Ridge Cemetery in rural Knoxville at a later date. Sharon’s wishes were to be cremated with no services planned. The Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
Rev. Sara Palmer
Rev. Sara Palmer, 77, of Chariton, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2023. Services will be Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chariton First Presbyterian Church. A luncheon will be held following the service for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made in Sara’s name to the Chariton Public Library or Heifer International – www.heifer.org.
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
Otis Olin “Otie” Henning
Memorial services for Otis Olin “Otie” Henning, age 86 of Prairie City, will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 10:30 am at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 at the Scranton Cemetery in Scranton, Iowa with lunch for friends and family to follow at Grace Baptist Church in Glidden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Prairie City EMS and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller
Funeral services for Jesse Dakota-Rogen Miller, 20, of Indianola, will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church in Indianola, IA with burial following in the IOOF Cemetery, Indianola. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials contributions may be given to the family in Jesse’s name. In honor of Jesse, family requests no suits or ties. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Windmill Winterim Open at Pella Historical Society
While Pella Historical Society is now closed to the public for the winter season, their hibernation is far from a break. Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten and Assistant Director Jessi Vos say the Windmill Winterim Program returns as soon as this weekend, with a wide range of programs and classes for members and the public to participate in.
Record Year for Pella Ambulance Calls
Pella Community Ambulance finished the year 2022 with 2,173 runs, 287 more runs than their previous record year–a 13% increase. The month of December was also a record, with 248 calls for service, topping the previous record month of 204 in September of 2022. Pella Ambulance is now operated...
First Baby of 2023 Born at Pella Regional
Pella Regional Health Center’s first baby of 2023 is a little girl, Willow Faith Meyers, born at 11:57 am on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
Pella Sweeps LHC Hoops DH from Oskaloosa
Nearly identical results have put the Pella High girls and boys basketball teams in identical situations after a sweep of Oskaloosa last night as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The girls opened with a 62-42 victory before the boys closed out the evening with a 62-44 win. They’re each 3-1 in the Little Hawkeye Conference and tied for second place.
KNIA/KRLS Radio-Thon Food Drive Funds Presented to Helping Hands in Knoxville
KNIA/KRLS distributed money raised from the annual Holiday Food Drive held in November and December. A check was presented to Helping Hands Food Pantry in Knoxville, as well as to other area food banks in Pella and Indianola. Money was raised through a Radio-A-Thon Food Drive in November and other...
Iowa Learning Farms Workshop Jan. 24 Near Oskaloosa
Iowa Learning Farms will host a cover crop workshop on Tuesday, January 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Steve Boender’s Farm near Oskaloosa. The free event is open to farmers and landowners and includes a complimentary meal. Cover crops offer many benefits to farmers and landowners including,...
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Pella Grapplers Begin 2023 Competition Tonight
Both the Pella boys and girls wrestling teams are back in action today for the first time since the calendar flipped from 2022 to 2023. The boys host a dual in a critical head-to-head matchup with Norwalk, ranked 21st in the latest IAWrestle rankings in Class 3A, and also battle #8 in 3A Johnston. Pella Head Coach Jay Pike knows despite some early season success, they need head-to-head wins over most of their remaining schedule to have a shot to get into the Regional Team Duals in Feburary. The Dutch vs. Warriors head-to-head comes after the two battled frequently at the Bill Van Horn Invitational just before winter break. Matches begin at 5:30 this evening at Pella High School.
Pella Heads to Osky for LHC Hoops Action
Pella makes the short trip to Oskaloosa tonight to tip off the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Dutch girls are hoping that the two week holiday break hasn’t cooled them off, as they finished 2022 on a three game winning streak. They’re 6-2 overall and tied for third in the LHC at 2-1. Osky is a game back at 1-2 and sits at 3-4 overall.
Marching Dutch Returning From California Following Rose Parade
One week ago, more than 200 students and their parents, as well as five band directors, departed for California to participate in the most prestigious parade in the United States. The Pella Marching Dutch are home after turning the corner at the famous Rose Parade and five days filled with...
Industrial Park Project Moves Ahead in Pleasantville
A total of 38 acres of land has been set aside for an Industrial Park just outside the city limits of Pleasantville. Joe Mrstik, Pleasantville City Administrator, talks about the project being on schedule. Adkins Specialized Carriers has been working with the City of Pleasantville and Marion County on the...
