laconiadailysun.com
Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56
BEDFORD — Jeffrey T. Photiades, 56, of Bedford, died January 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord after a spirited battle with Leptomeningeal Disease. He was born in Nashua on Sept. 21, 1966, to Socrates and Celine (Ouellette) Photiades. He lived in Nashua and Merrimack before moving to Bedford many years ago. He graduated from UNH Manchester. Jeff was a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual for 32 years. During that time, he earned many financial designations that included CLU, ChFC, CLTC and CASL. He was a member of NAIFA, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a qualifier for NM FORUM representing the top performers since 2007, active committee and board member of NM Financial Representatives Association, most notably serving as the President of the Board 2021-22.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
laconiadailysun.com
Former assisted-living facility in Brattleboro to house health care workers
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Retreat, out of a need for more employees, is working with two other area organizations to renovate a local building to give traveling health care workers more housing options. The project is a collaboration between the Retreat, Garden Path Elder Living — which formerly ran...
laconiadailysun.com
Helene R. Boisvert, 70
MEREDITH — Helene Rita Boisvert 70, of Parade Road, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Helene was born on Sept. 06, 1952, in Laconia, to the late Marie (Bedard) Bedard and Rene A. Bedard. She graduated from Laconia High School and achieved her Bachelor of Science from Plymouth State College. She worked at Lakes Region General Hospital and Hannaford’s before retiring in Meredith.
laconiadailysun.com
Alane L. Grant, 62
GILFORD — We lost our beloved sister, wife, daughter, niece, aunt and friend, Alane Louise (Parsons) Grant, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a long illness. The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at DHMC for their efforts in helping Alane over the past couple of years.
WMUR.com
Manchester business owners call on city to address homeless issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Downtown Manchester business owners said Thursday they're taking a financial hit because of the issue of homelessness. Maria Chronas has been tailoring dresses, dress pants and suits for nearly 33 years at City Tailor in Manchester. She said that while homelessness has been an issue in the past, she has never seen it like this.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
WMUR.com
Manchester plans to activate emergency operations center amid growing homelessness problem
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The city of Manchester is planning to activate its emergency operations center this week to help deal with its homelessness problem. Shelters in the city continue to be at full capacity, with growing waitlists and increasing numbers of people setting up camp outside. Families in Transition said 60 families are on the waitlist for its family shelter.
laconiadailysun.com
John A. Jipson, 91
GRAFTON — John A. Jipson, 91, of Grafton, formerly of Franklin, passed peacefully at home on Jan. 3, 2023. He was born and raised in Prentiss, Maine, moving to Franklin in 1965.
newportdispatch.com
New Hampshire fugitive arrested in Nashua
NASHUA — Police say Grant William Ohlson was arrested on Sunday in Nashua. A public tip led Nashua Police Officers to the corner of East Hollis Street. and Allds Street where the Strafford County Superior and Rochester District Court fugitive was identified and taken into custody. Ohlson, 43, was...
WMUR.com
Concord woman accused of threatening to set girl on fire pleads guilty
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord woman has pleaded guilty to several charges after threatening to set a teenage girl on fire. The victim was at the Merrimack Superior Court hearing Thursday and said she didn't want the woman to go to prison. Viviana Peter Ajby pleaded guilty to criminal...
WCAX
Body of missing Norwich man found in Connecticut River
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities have recovered the body of a Norwich man in the Connecticut River after he went missing Monday. New Hampshire Fish and Game says their dive teams recovered the body of Roger Blake, 74. around 10 a.m. Tuesday near Hanover. They say Blake had been tidying up his lawn on Kendall Station Rd. and was last seen by family members around 3 p.m. Monday. They say the family called for help around 5 after finding a rake halfway down a steep embankment near the river. Local emergency crews were unable to find him.
laconiadailysun.com
Patrick J. Conway, 75
PITTSFIELD — Patrick Joseph Conway, 75, of Main Street, passed away at his home in Pittsfield on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Patrick was born April 30, 1947, in Troy, New York, to the late Patrick J. Conway and Mary (Dipch) Duval.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 78 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
NECN
5 New Cars Cracked Up After Truck Crashes Into NH Dealership's Lot
Five new cars, still on the dealership lot, were damaged Wednesday in Exeter, New Hampshire, when a pick up truck jumped a curb and caused a chain reaction crash, according to the town's police department. The truck was headed south on Portsmouth Avenue Wednesday when it jumped the curb near...
WMUR.com
As costs rise, some find they can no longer support their pets
BEDFORD, N.H. — As inflation continues to rise, more people are giving up pets because they can no longer afford them, shelter officials say. At the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, workers said they're seeing a lot of animals come in because their owners were unable to deal with the increasing costs of veterinary care, food or housing.
