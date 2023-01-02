Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Commissioners to make Prairie River recommendation during Thursday’s meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to decide on Thursday if they will take a position on the proposed Michigan D.N.R. reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson to the county line from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. Commissioners...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million
Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan. Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Channel 3 Brings Back Jessica Harthorn for Evening News
Former channel 3 news reporter comes back to Michigan to anchor the evening news in Kalamazoo. If Jessica's name sounds familiar it may have something to do with the fact that she was a news reporter and weekend anchor for WWMT News Channel 3 from 2011 to 2017. Or maybe you go way back with Harthorn since she is a Michigan native. After working in Chattanooga for the last 5 years for another Sinclair Broadcast Group station, she's coming home.
Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher
Jody Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack say the business is for sale
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of Barry’s Caddy Shack next to the Quincy Golf Course have announced the business is for sale. It should be noted the business is still open while it’s on the real estate market. Scott and Christine Barry purchased the Heights Party...
WANE-TV
Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok
A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it. Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
Michigan Man Gets Drunk Watching Owls, Poops On His PT Cruiser, Tells Nurses His Blood Is “Pure Natural Ice”
This guy knows how to party. A Michigan man was recently arrested at the Gourdneck State Game Area in Kalamazoo County, Michigan after he drove his PT Cruiser out to the park to listen to the owls and drink some Natty Ice. I mean, sounds pretty good to me –...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: BlueOx Credit Union tells members to be aware of scam
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The BlueOx Credit Union office in Coldwater say they have recently been made aware of a scam going around using BlueOx Credit Union’s phone number. Members have reported getting a call claiming that their account is negative. BlueOx Credit Union is urning member to...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
Fox17
Michael Descheneau, former Vicksburg police chief, passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, Mich. — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Avink McCowen Secord Funeral Homes and Creation Society (AMS). He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kathy.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
fox2detroit.com
Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10
PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
