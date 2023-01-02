Former channel 3 news reporter comes back to Michigan to anchor the evening news in Kalamazoo. If Jessica's name sounds familiar it may have something to do with the fact that she was a news reporter and weekend anchor for WWMT News Channel 3 from 2011 to 2017. Or maybe you go way back with Harthorn since she is a Michigan native. After working in Chattanooga for the last 5 years for another Sinclair Broadcast Group station, she's coming home.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO