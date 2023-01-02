ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Channel 3 Brings Back Jessica Harthorn for Evening News

Former channel 3 news reporter comes back to Michigan to anchor the evening news in Kalamazoo. If Jessica's name sounds familiar it may have something to do with the fact that she was a news reporter and weekend anchor for WWMT News Channel 3 from 2011 to 2017. Or maybe you go way back with Harthorn since she is a Michigan native. After working in Chattanooga for the last 5 years for another Sinclair Broadcast Group station, she's coming home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
ANGOLA, IN
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok

A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it. Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: BlueOx Credit Union tells members to be aware of scam

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The BlueOx Credit Union office in Coldwater say they have recently been made aware of a scam going around using BlueOx Credit Union’s phone number. Members have reported getting a call claiming that their account is negative. BlueOx Credit Union is urning member to...
COLDWATER, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police continues to investigate an attempted homicide in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a person who had been shot on Wednesday around 9:40 p.m. The investigation indicated that the 24-year-old victim from Hillsdale was driving in a car on Osseo Rd. near Beecher Rd. The 30-year-old suspect from Hillsdale was driving in a separate car and shot several bullets at the victim’s car.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Michael Descheneau, former Vicksburg police chief, passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Avink McCowen Secord Funeral Homes and Creation Society (AMS). He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife, Kathy.
VICKSBURG, MI
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy