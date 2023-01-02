ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride

By Tara Larson
 3 days ago
Kendall Jenner looked cool, but stayed warm in a new snap.

The model shared photos and videos to her Instagram on Monday, showing a picturesque horse ride in the snow. In her post, Jenner bundled up in a brown leather jacket with a shearling lining. The cropped coat featured fuzzy cuffs and pocket lining. She paired her jacket with black baggy leather pants. She stayed extra warm in the January temperatures with a brown scarf, earmuffs and gloves. Jenner accessorized further with oval sunglasses.

Jenner added a practical footwear choice to complete her look. She wore black Western boots for her mountain gallop. She styled her pants over her boots, but the sleek shiny leather material was visible as well as the sharp pointed toe. Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Though the style is still associated with the West, it has often come in and out of popular fashion.

When it comes to footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both trendy and classic styles, often coming in neutral shades.

When she’s not walking down runways, Jenner can be found wearing strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, and Saint Laurent. On more casual occasions, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Kendall Jenner’s style evolution over the years.

