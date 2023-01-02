Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Subject detained after standoff in Lincolnville, deputies say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a subject has been detained after deputies confronted him on Pickens Street. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats to police from Pickens Street around 3 a.m. After setting up a perimeter around the house...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
live5news.com
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
live5news.com
Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
live5news.com
Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
98online.com
Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Catfishing Scheme Involving Her Daughter
(From LocalToday) A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of involvement in an elaborate catfishing harassment campaign targeting two teenagers — one of them her daughter — has been charged with five felonies, including one that accused her of: attempting to accuse another student. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was charged...
High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
abcnews4.com
Police continue search for killer of man found dead in Goose Creek school parking lot
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Goose Creek Police Department are continuing to search for a man's killer months after his dead body was found in the parking lot of a school. On May 25, 2022, John Staley III, 31, was found dead in the parking lot...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
abcnews4.com
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
abcnews4.com
David Aylor colleagues share memories, speak on his professional & personal legacy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tributes are still pouring in after the unexpected death of local attorney David Aylor. He was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday morning. The attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered now by colleagues. "It is a...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
abcnews4.com
Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
Comments / 1