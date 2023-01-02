ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Subject detained after standoff in Lincolnville, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say a subject has been detained after deputies confronted him on Pickens Street. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats to police from Pickens Street around 3 a.m. After setting up a perimeter around the house...
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a 58-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Karen Simmons, 58, died at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers responded...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death

(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek Police respond to ‘lousy’ lawsuit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is responding to a lawsuit filed against the city that they’re calling ‘lousy.’. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Berkeley County states on July 2, 2022, several Goose Creek police officers arrived at the area of Vango Drive in Goose Creek and drew their guns and pointed them at kids. The lawsuit goes on to state, “It is unknown why the police were called or what threat was posed that would cause them to draw their guns on a yard full of children.”
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Fifth-wheel camper stolen in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a camper that was stolen from the Awendaw area over the holidays. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says a 31-foot fifth-wheel travel trailer was taken from 8522 Doar Rd. sometime between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. 26. An incident report states the camper is a 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL with South Carolina tag number 23116KT.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
98online.com

Mt. Pleasant Woman Charged in Catfishing Scheme Involving Her Daughter

(From LocalToday) A Mt. Pleasant woman accused of involvement in an elaborate catfishing harassment campaign targeting two teenagers — one of them her daughter — has been charged with five felonies, including one that accused her of: attempting to accuse another student. Kendra Gail Licari, 42, was charged...
WCBD Count on 2

High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
abcnews4.com

Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

