Western alone in first place entering 2023

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
NEW LONDON — With a narrow 28-26 win at New London on Dec. 30, the Western Reserve girls basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Firelands Conference as the schedule shifts into 2023.

The Roughriders (7-3, 6-0) also have the benefit of two key road wins as the season nears the second round of play. Not only did Western win at New London (6-5, 4-1), but it also claimed a 38-29 win on Dec. 17 at South Central (4-6, 3-2).

Western will entertain South Central on Jan. 21 and New London on Feb. 4. Of its eight remaining FC games, just three are on the road.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats visit the Trojans this Thursday, which will prove to be a critical game for both teams. The ‘Riders return to action on Thursday when they entertain Mapleton (2-6, 2-3).

Standings

   FC Overall

W. Reserve 6-0 7-3

New London 4-1 6-5

So. Central 3-2 4-6

Crestview 3-3 4-7

Mapleton 2-3 2-6

Monroeville 2-3 3-6

Plymouth 1-4 3-7

St. Paul 0-5 0-10

