Owasso, OK

KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of 'Coach Mo'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-time track and field coach at Broken Arrow Public Schools has passed away, announced the district's athletics department on Facebook. Known as "Coach Mo", Morgan has taught and coached in the state of Oklahoma for 32 years, 28 of those at BAPS, the department said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police search for runaway teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his home. Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg was reported as a runaway to police on Jan. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers said. Fridenberg was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Humane Society of Tulsa helps rescue 60 dogs from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is looking for forever homes for dogs recently rescued from a puppy mill. The Humane Society of Tulsa said the puppy mill had 60 dogs on site when their team arrived on site. Many of the dogs were pregnant, and...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK

