KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of 'Coach Mo'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-time track and field coach at Broken Arrow Public Schools has passed away, announced the district's athletics department on Facebook. Known as "Coach Mo", Morgan has taught and coached in the state of Oklahoma for 32 years, 28 of those at BAPS, the department said.
KOKI FOX 23
‘Beloved’ Bishop Kelley High School teacher and coach passes away
TULSA, Okla. — “A somber start to the year,” Bishop Kelley High School (BKHS) stated on a social media post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Dan Schmitz a BKHS teacher and tennis coach reportedly passed away on Sunday, January 1. He was 63. The Bishop Kelly Athletics Facebook...
KTUL
Bartlesville police search for runaway teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his home. Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg was reported as a runaway to police on Jan. 2 just after 9 p.m., officers said. Fridenberg was...
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council tours city's performing arts center to identify needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council toured the city's performing arts center Wednesday to witness some of the day-to-day challenges it faces. The CEO of the Tulsa PAC says the facility needs desperate help, especially since it was built in the early 70s and it's showing its age.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
KOCO
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
KTUL
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
KOCO
Incident at Tulsa day care prompts parents to demand accountability, answers
TULSA, Okla. — A day care instructor was fired after a video surfaced showing her insulting and speaking in a rude way to a child she was caring for in Tulsa. "You are a very, very annoying and ugly child," the now-former employee at the South Mingo KinderCare Learning Center was recorded saying.
KTUL
Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police mourns loss of founding member
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Fort Gibson Fraternal of Police announced on Wednesday that one of its founding members of Lodge 209 has passed. Fort Gibson FOP says Bill Parris served the residents honorably as a peace officer for many years until becoming a Muskogee Public Schools officer. He...
Sand Springs parents desperate to find son’s jacket before funeral
Sand Springs parents hope they'll find their son's favorite letter jacket before they lay him to rest.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
KRMG
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
KTUL
Humane Society of Tulsa helps rescue 60 dogs from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Humane Society of Tulsa is looking for forever homes for dogs recently rescued from a puppy mill. The Humane Society of Tulsa said the puppy mill had 60 dogs on site when their team arrived on site. Many of the dogs were pregnant, and...
KTUL
Catoosa middle, high schools put on lockdown after report of intruder on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department said the middle and high schools were put on lockdown Wednesday. Police said they received a domestic call near the Catoosa Middle School campus. CPD says the suspect left the area and headed south from the location. "Because we were made...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Spits Blood on Officer
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court this week on charges alleging public intoxication, and placing bodily wastes or fluids upon a government employee or contractor. According to an affidavit, Nicole Becerra was arrested around 3 am on a public intoxication on January 1st. While being searched in...
