Southwest Airlines has returned to a relatively normal flight schedule in recent days, but the airline continues to face fallout after canceling more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30. Southwest, which operates the most flights of any carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Kansas City International Airport, is offering travelers who were "significantly" delayed over the holidays frequent-flyer points worth about $300. That's on top of previously announced refunds and reimbursements. In Kansas City, 2023 property tax reassessments loom as dozens of disputes over 2019 and 2021 assessments remain unresolved for properties on the Country Club Plaza, a high-end retail district. In health care news, Clayton-based Centene has regained two lucrative Medicaid contracts in California after the state changed rules regarding contract assignments. Scroll down for those stories and all of Wednesday's business news.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO