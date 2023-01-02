Read full article on original website
Aldermen discussing downsizing today
A special committee of St. Louis aldermen is working Thursday, January 5, to half the board.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Which Missouri City is Best for Jobs in 2023?
If you are on the hunt for a new job in 2023, then you should strongly consider looking in one of Missouri's biggest cities, and according to the data, avoid looking for a job in the other one of Missouri's biggest cities. Which city in Missouri is best for jobs in 2023, St. Louis or Kansas City?
St. Louis among top 25 cities for growth according to U-Haul
According to the annual U-Haul Growth Index, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., are among the more notable growth markets to make the top 25.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Southwest faces fallout from cancellations; Centene reclaims Medicaid contracts
Southwest Airlines has returned to a relatively normal flight schedule in recent days, but the airline continues to face fallout after canceling more than 15,000 flights between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30. Southwest, which operates the most flights of any carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Kansas City International Airport, is offering travelers who were "significantly" delayed over the holidays frequent-flyer points worth about $300. That's on top of previously announced refunds and reimbursements. In Kansas City, 2023 property tax reassessments loom as dozens of disputes over 2019 and 2021 assessments remain unresolved for properties on the Country Club Plaza, a high-end retail district. In health care news, Clayton-based Centene has regained two lucrative Medicaid contracts in California after the state changed rules regarding contract assignments. Scroll down for those stories and all of Wednesday's business news.
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option beyond St. Louis
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
29 Lakeland Terriers rescued in southern Missouri
On Wednesday, more than two dozen dogs will arrive at the Humane Society of Missouri's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights for a veterinary exam after being rescued earlier in the day.
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
VIDEO: St. Louis Visitor Has Meltdown on TikTok Over Gunshots
She got locked out of her Airbnb and had to face the streets
stlpublicradio.org
Kevin Johnson sought faith before his execution. He found the Rev. Darryl Gray
The Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. A senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Gray served as spiritual adviser to Kevin Johnson and comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution, Nov. 29. “I've been a member of...
Local, federal authorities: 3D-printed devices making handguns more dangerous
An alarming trend for authorities is the deadly conversion devices they’re seeing more of on the streets.
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
Local lawmakers react to gridlock over House Speaker vote
The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned on Thursday without selecting a speaker. The gridlock has dragged on for what was an 11th vote.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Missouri Woman Already in Prison Gets More Time for COVID Fraud
Convicted embezzler Christen Schulte was sentenced to two additional years for ill-gotten COVID-relief money
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
