Locals hopeful for next Mega Millions drawing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re feeling lucky in the new year, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $785 million.

Earlier today, News 8 spoke with hopeful winners in downtown Rochester to ask what they might do with any winnings.

On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, according to a spokesperson, and each time, the jackpot continued on past $1 billion.

So, what would you do if you were a lucky winner?

“I’d buy a Lamborghini,” a young boy told News 8. When informed he was not yet old enough to drive, he said about his father: “I know, but he is!”

“A dollar and a dream, that’s what they say. So, I’m trying to win. That’s all I can do,” said Royce Lockett of Rochester.

“I got a long list. At the top of the list, take a trip down to see my kids and so on and so forth,” said Ron Davis of Rochester.

“I can take care of all my relatives. I’ll travel and see the world. Brazil, Paris,” said Nathaniel Irvin of Rochester.

And, for a loyal Buffalo Bills fan, he says he is confident the team is punching its ticket to the Super Bowl. If they do, he wants to be there.

“That’s no definite. If they go and I got the money, I’m there. That’s a definite. I’m there,” said Lockett.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing takes place Tuesday at 11 p.m.

