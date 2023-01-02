Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
City of Cookeville Leisure Services and Public Facilities hosting fitness event
Offerings include yoga, strength training, spin, boot camp, club cardio and S.H.R.E.D. Cookeville – The City of Cookeville Leisure Services is hosting a free fitness event on Jan. 21. The event is called Fit Frenzy, and it is an opportunity to sample different fitness classes at Cane Creek Recreation Center. The group fitness classes will start every half hour from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and focus on an upbeat, beginner-friendly atmosphere.
ucbjournal.com
Sponsorships available for Father-Daughter Date Night
Event scheduled for Jan. 14 and multitiered sponsorships available right now. Cookeville – One of Cookeville’s favorite traditions for dads and daughters is back. Online ticket sales for Cookeville Leisure Services’ Father Daughter Date Night will begin Jan. 14, but sponsorship options are available now. “We are...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Roane County HS band students take home second place at Peach Bowl
The band also won the Esprit De Corps Award for showing the most spirit, pride and enthusiasm.
mymix1041.com
Redemption to the Nations announces grand opening in Cleveland
We spoke with Ritchie Hughes and Pastor Kevin Wallace on Mix Mornings about the grand opening of Redemption to the Nations in the former Trees n Trends building. Learn more about them online at: https://www.rttn.church/. 2750 Keith St NW, Cleveland, TN 37312.
ucbjournal.com
New business listings for December
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 49 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of December 2022. There were 45 new retail businesses licensed along with 4 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
WBIR
All ages took part in 2023 Polar Plunge in Tellico Lake
People took a plunge into the new year! Tourism groups in Monroe and Loudon counties held the annual Polar Plunge at Tellico Lake.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
ucbjournal.com
Mid TN Athletics opens with a mission
Local Dad Gives Athletes Opportunity for a Fresh Start. Cookeville – Power Athletics once had a monopoly on competitive cheerleading and gymnastics training in Cookeville. Last October, Power’s doors shuttered, and many families were devastated, searching for a way to keep their children active in the sport they loved.
High winds ahead of storm cause damage in Clinton
Ahead of the storm that blew through on Tuesday, surging winds pelted the area, with parts of the Smoky Mountains being under a wind advisory starting just after 3 p.m.
Crews ask public to keep away from fire in Powell
Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned home Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire - Knox County Larry Wilder.
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
ucbjournal.com
Professor pens book on 1867 train robbery, murder
Cookeville – Just before Capt. William P. King, a Union army veteran from Kentucky, was hanged as an accomplice to the murder of his brother in 1867, he wrote a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, proclaiming his innocence. “He said someday a faithful compositor will set...
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County sets record for new construction in 2022
Of 407 permits, 233 were for new single family residential homes. Putnam County – Putnam County saw 407 new building permits worth over $90M in new construction during 2022. That is a record, according to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. In 2021, in contrast, the county issued 388 permits for only $70M in construction.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland farmer one of many in Tennessee now eligible for select sales tax exemptions
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It started with two seeds for apple trees. 50 years later Apple Valley Orchard has over 12,000 trees, requiring time and money to keep the legacy running. Now, a new tax break can help farms across Tennessee keep growing. "There are fewer and fewer of us...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ucbjournal.com
CRMC awarded advanced accreditation from joint commission
Accreditation is Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement. Cookeville – Cookeville Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
