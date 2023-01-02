ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

ucbjournal.com

City of Cookeville Leisure Services and Public Facilities hosting fitness event

Offerings include yoga, strength training, spin, boot camp, club cardio and S.H.R.E.D. Cookeville – The City of Cookeville Leisure Services is hosting a free fitness event on Jan. 21. The event is called Fit Frenzy, and it is an opportunity to sample different fitness classes at Cane Creek Recreation Center. The group fitness classes will start every half hour from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and focus on an upbeat, beginner-friendly atmosphere.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Sponsorships available for Father-Daughter Date Night

Event scheduled for Jan. 14 and multitiered sponsorships available right now. Cookeville – One of Cookeville’s favorite traditions for dads and daughters is back. Online ticket sales for Cookeville Leisure Services’ Father Daughter Date Night will begin Jan. 14, but sponsorship options are available now. “We are...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee

HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
HARRIMAN, TN
ucbjournal.com

New business listings for December

COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 49 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of December 2022. There were 45 new retail businesses licensed along with 4 manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Mid TN Athletics opens with a mission

Local Dad Gives Athletes Opportunity for a Fresh Start. Cookeville – Power Athletics once had a monopoly on competitive cheerleading and gymnastics training in Cookeville. Last October, Power’s doors shuttered, and many families were devastated, searching for a way to keep their children active in the sport they loved.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Professor pens book on 1867 train robbery, murder

Cookeville – Just before Capt. William P. King, a Union army veteran from Kentucky, was hanged as an accomplice to the murder of his brother in 1867, he wrote a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, proclaiming his innocence. “He said someday a faithful compositor will set...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Putnam County sets record for new construction in 2022

Of 407 permits, 233 were for new single family residential homes. Putnam County – Putnam County saw 407 new building permits worth over $90M in new construction during 2022. That is a record, according to Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. In 2021, in contrast, the county issued 388 permits for only $70M in construction.
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WATE

Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

CRMC awarded advanced accreditation from joint commission

Accreditation is Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement. Cookeville – Cookeville Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

