Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.

