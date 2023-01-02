Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Near-normal temps with chances of wintry mix ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We began our gradual transition back towards colder air for our Wednesday as temperatures fell from the upper 50s to the mid 40s. Seasonable, yet chilly, air is ahead over the next several days with chances for a wintry mix in play. Wednesday night: Clouds look...
WISH-TV
Tracking a big cooldown for the second half of the week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had near record high temperatures for our Tuesday along with morning rain. Much cooler air with additional rain and even snow chances are ahead. Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the rest of today. We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms for areas mainly west of Indy. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Fox 59
Warm up into the 60s is accompanied by heavy rain & storms
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures stay mild through the first few days of 2023. Along with the mild air will come heavy rain and even a couple storms. Monday will begin overcast and mild as low temps stay above 45 degrees across the state! It will be an excellent day to enjoy outside, despite the lack of sun, until the mid-late afternoon. At this point, showers will begin to emerge. A few hours after dark, widespread rain and even a few thunderstorms will move through the state and will persist into the beginning of Tuesday morning. We’ll see gradual drying through the second half of Tuesday morning and perhaps partial clearing by the afternoon.
Fox 59
Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon
Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day. Back to seasonal; Tracking snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures today will hover in the middle 30s, as winds will create wind chills in the 20s, most of the day.
WISH-TV
What to do when your heat stops working
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure you have heat during cold weather conditions, but what should you do if your heat stops working?. HVAC Specialist, Jackson Davis, and Marketing Manager, Brittany Katterjohn from “Complete Comfort Heating Air Plumbing” gave a few tricks and tips on what to do if this happens in your home.
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
WLFI.com
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
WISH-TV
Noblesville man fatally hit by SUV while changing flat tire on I-65
ROSELAWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Noblesville man died in a morning crash while changing a flat tire on I-65 in northwest Indiana, state police said Wednesday night. The Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday of a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound north of the Demotte-Roselawn exit for State Road 10 in northern Jasper County. That’s about a 2-hour drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
Woman struck by pickup on Indy’s south side, in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Carmel named one of the best ‘lesser-known cities’ for retirement
CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized. Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana […]
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
'Landed right here on the bed' | Indy couple finds bullet inside home on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — On New Year's Eve, James Gerholdt said he was ready to watch the ball drop. Instead, a bullet came flying through his bedroom wall right next to his family photos. "Here's where the bullet came through. Right here," Gerholdt said as he showed a large bullet hole...
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
WISH-TV
2 Indianapolis police chases end with arrests, injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis police chases in an 8-hour span led to two arrests, multiple people injured, and at least four damaged vehicles. At around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers started pursuing a Mazda SUV for reckless driving on East 42nd Street. The Mazda ran...
Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
Comments / 2