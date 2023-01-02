Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
RCAHD Weekly Health Update for Jan. 4
Influenza: Because influenza is not a reportable disease, we do not have reliable local data however we monitor “Influenza Like Activity” (ILI) at the state level. ILI activity remains high in Virginia, though it decreased from last week’s data. Individuals who would like to reduce their risk of influenza are strongly encouraged to seek a flu vaccine if they have not done so already. COVID-19: Cumulative Case Count Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: 79,028 (up 680) People hospitalized with COVID-19, as of 1/2/23: 48 55 new hospitalizations COVID-19 related deaths, as of 1/2/23: 1118 699 Alleghany Health District, 419 Roanoke City Health District Current CDC Variant...
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
WSLS
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. – While health experts say influenza and RSV activity are significantly down from where they were, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. “We’re up to 680 new cases in last week so that’s compared to about 600 the week before, and we’ve been averaging well over 100 for a few weeks there,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah welcomes first baby of 2023
Sovah Health is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Ke’Naja was born to Markeiona and Nazaiah, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:19 p.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!”...
WDBJ7.com
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
WDBJ7.com
With just one test, help protect your family from radon exposure
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For just $3, you can test your home for an odorless gas which experts say is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. That gas is radon: a radioactive gas found in certain types of soil and bedrock. Testing your home is...
WSET
Flu cases down, COVID cases up in Roanoke health district, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As the new year begins, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say flu activity has decreased while COVID-19 numbers have increased. The district said because influenza is not a reportable disease, they do not have reliable local data, however, they monitor "Influenza Like Activity" (ILI) at the state level.
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases rise following holiday gatherings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of COVID cases in the Roanoke region continues to climb. During her virtual public health update Tuesday, the head of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District said there have been almost 700 new cases in the last week. And those don’t include at-home tests.
WDBJ7.com
T.C. Miller Elementary temporarily moving classes due to maintenance issues
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at T.C. Miller Elementary School will be temporarily attending school at a different location starting January 9 due to issues with heating and water damage at the school, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Students and staff will report to West Lynchburg Baptist Church, at 3031...
theroanoker.com
40 Under 40: Dr. Laura Garden
Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics. A native Roanoker, Dr. Laura Garden is a board-certified endodontist who owns and practices root canal therapy and microsurgery at Roanoke Endodontics, which she purchased in 2018. She is a member of the adjunct faculty at Carilion Clinic, where she is an instructor in the General Practice Residency program, providing endodontic lectures and clinical education to dental residents. In 2021, she joined a small and distinguished group of endodontists dedicated to professional growth and to providing the highest quality of patient care, earning the status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. She provides donated dental services to patients at Bradley Free Clinic; serves as a member of the BFC dental board; and has partnered with the Veterans Administration to provide endodontic treatment to veterans. “My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley,” she says. “We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. … I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office.”
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — At the start of the new year, Virginia’s minimum wage jumped by a dollar. The new minimum wage has now gone from $11 to $12 per hour. While some workers say it was necessary, some small business owners say this could eventually mean higher prices for customers. Coffee shop employee, Tori […]
wfxrtv.com
Two Lynchburg Elementary Schools closed because of severe damage
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City School officials say two elementary schools including T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne are closed because of heavy water damage and heating issues. The Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools Dr. Reid Wodicka says students from these schools will be fully remote until repairs are...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County’s property assessment shows many homes have increased in value
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County residents will start to receive their property value reassessments in the mail next week. County officials say those values are expected to increase. The housing market has seen a lot of changes since the pandemic. The president of Wingate Appraisal Service, the company...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
WDBJ7.com
Two victims of submerged SUV identified; two people still sought
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people still have not been found after an SUV was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Dec. 27, 2022, Virginia State Police were called about the Toyota 4Runner in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Police are still working to determine when the SUV was washed into the river, but they say it appears the driver tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing and the SUV was swept away by the strong current.
cbs19news
Virginia's new standards of learning proposal to come out next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Humanities Council has come out against the Youngkin administration's latest standards of learning proposal. The organization says it supports the previous SOL proposal for history and social sciences because it's "more expansive and representative of who Virginians are." The Youngkin administration's draft sparked...
