Dr. Laura Garden, DDS, MSD, 36 / Endodontist, Roanoke Endodontics. A native Roanoker, Dr. Laura Garden is a board-certified endodontist who owns and practices root canal therapy and microsurgery at Roanoke Endodontics, which she purchased in 2018. She is a member of the adjunct faculty at Carilion Clinic, where she is an instructor in the General Practice Residency program, providing endodontic lectures and clinical education to dental residents. In 2021, she joined a small and distinguished group of endodontists dedicated to professional growth and to providing the highest quality of patient care, earning the status as a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. She provides donated dental services to patients at Bradley Free Clinic; serves as a member of the BFC dental board; and has partnered with the Veterans Administration to provide endodontic treatment to veterans. “My hope is that I have created an environment that is comforting and painless to all of my patients and can promote a positive connotation about dental visits in general throughout the Roanoke Valley,” she says. “We are fortunate to have such caring dentists in this community who want to provide the best treatment to all of their patients. … I strive to help them overcome lifelong fears of the dentist through a positive experience in my office.”

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO