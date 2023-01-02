Man found dead in Canoga Park alley

CANOGA PARK (CNS) - A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said today.

Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The deceased was described as possibly Latino about 50 to 60 years old.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division urged anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at 818-644-8114 or 877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.

