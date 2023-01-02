ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JINYA Ramen Bar to open third location in Lehi

By Chin Tung Tan
 3 days ago

LEHI, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The national ramen restaurant franchise JINYA Ramen Bar is opening another location in Lehi next Monday, Jan. 9. The first 50 guests in line at lunch and dinner on opening day will receive a free ramen bowl, JINYA says.

The new restaurant can be found at 3725 N. Thanksgiving Way next to Silicon Slopes’ headquarters near Thanksgiving Point, which JINYA regards as a “genuine hot spot” that draws locals and tourists alike.

“We’re excited to be in such a lively part of the city with our newest location so close to all of the economic development in the area,” said Tomo Takahashi, JINYA Founder and CEO. “We look forward to serving our savory ramen bowls to local Lehi residents and all the visitors that flock to Salt Lake City.”

Lehi’s JINYA Ramen Bar will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This ramen bar marks the franchise’s third location in Utah and 49th nationwide.

Founded in 2010 by Takahashi, JINYA lives by the saying, “No ramen, no life.” The restaurant says it focuses on kaizen , the Japanese practice of continuous improvement, meaning guests will always experience the best ramen out there.

To see JINYA’s full menu, visit its website .

