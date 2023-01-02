Cigar News: E.P. Carrillo and Cigar Specialist International Team Up to Release Super Premium Aura E.P. Carrillo Shēngxiào

In 2005, General Cigar Company would release a limited-production cigar known as the Partagas Limited Reserve Decadas. The Decadas was highlighted by a ten-year-old Cameroon wrapper with aged tobaccos. The series would run until 2009, but during that time the Decadas was a popular one among cigar enthusiasts. In 2019, after a ten-year hiatus, the Partagas Decadas would make a return. It also would return in 2020 and while each featured a different blend, both would incorporate a ten-year-old Cameroon wrapper. Things would change for the 2021 installment of the Partagas Decadas. First, the Partagas brand was moved from General to Forged Cigar Company under the Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) umbrella. Second, instead of using a ten-year-old African Cameroon wrapper, the wrapper would be a leaf grown in Brazil from a Cameroon seed. While the age of the Brazilian-grown is not known, it still is listed as a Decadas Cigar. It’s the cigar we will take a closer look at today.

2 DAYS AGO