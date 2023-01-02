Cigar News: E.P. Carrillo and Cigar Specialist International Team Up to Release Super Premium Aura E.P. Carrillo Shēngxiào

Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: General Cigar Company to Release Punch Spring Roll
In advance of the upcoming Chinese New Year, General Cigar Company has released its fifth annual limited edition cigar to commemorate the occasion, the Punch Spring Roll. This packaging is themed according to the approaching Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit. The Punch Spring Roll is a throwback...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Partagas Decadas 2021 (Toro)
In 2005, General Cigar Company would release a limited-production cigar known as the Partagas Limited Reserve Decadas. The Decadas was highlighted by a ten-year-old Cameroon wrapper with aged tobaccos. The series would run until 2009, but during that time the Decadas was a popular one among cigar enthusiasts. In 2019, after a ten-year hiatus, the Partagas Decadas would make a return. It also would return in 2020 and while each featured a different blend, both would incorporate a ten-year-old Cameroon wrapper. Things would change for the 2021 installment of the Partagas Decadas. First, the Partagas brand was moved from General to Forged Cigar Company under the Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) umbrella. Second, instead of using a ten-year-old African Cameroon wrapper, the wrapper would be a leaf grown in Brazil from a Cameroon seed. While the age of the Brazilian-grown is not known, it still is listed as a Decadas Cigar. It’s the cigar we will take a closer look at today.
Plenty of losers, but South Africa less unhappy after rain washes out day three of Sydney Test
In the end, the rain won. The entire third day of the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa was washed out, with play abandoned shortly before 4pm after rain finally stopped falling but left the ground too wet to drain in time. With Australia still in the...
cigar-coop.com
2022 Cigar of the Year Countdown (Coop’s List): #6: Quesada 1974 Toro
“I found the Quesada 1974 Toro to be the best vitola in the line to date….This (the Toro size) seemed to work extremely well for this flavor profile. In the end, while the Toro size might be for the contemporary smoker, I found this size to smoke more like a connoisseur size.”
Comments / 0