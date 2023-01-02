DUTCH FLAT — The winter storm system moving through Northern California is having a massive impact on the Sierra. Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are keeping a close eye on Interstate 80 as travelers and truckers made their way through the mountains.Snow, rain, and wind are a deadly combination on California roadways, even for drivers with decades of experience."You could easily get killed or kill someone else out here," said Tony Amador with Goblish Trucking.Northern California's relentless winter storm doesn't discriminate and affects drivers across the area, including Amador who braved the Sierra snow."A lot of guys pull over...

