NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All areas are under a risk for severe weather today into tonight as multiple rounds of storms are expected to develop across the region. Most of your Tuesday morning looks to remain quiet and with the increasing southerly winds, fog hasn’t been much of an issue. As we get closer to lunch, that’s when daytime heating will kick in leading to the development of storms around the area. This will be the start of the severe weather risk but certainly not the end of it as we’re expected the threat to linger into overnight tonight.

2 DAYS AGO