FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
fox8live.com
NOPD arrest a suspect in connection with the murder of Brandon “Boogie B’ Montrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of local New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, police say. Officials say U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
fox8live.com
Battle of New Orleans reenactments Jan. 5-8 in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish is set to observe the 208th anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans on January 5-8. The Battle of New Orleans, a military campaign extending from December 1814 through January 1815, was the final engagement between British and American armed forces in the War of 1812. The American victory in the Battle of New Orleans forever resolved the question of the United States of America’s ownership of New Orleans and the Mississippi River Valley. American ownership of the Mississippi Valley ultimately guaranteed national expansion westward to the Pacific Coast. That expansion made the United States a great global power economically and politically.
fox8live.com
Severe weather potential today into tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All areas are under a risk for severe weather today into tonight as multiple rounds of storms are expected to develop across the region. Most of your Tuesday morning looks to remain quiet and with the increasing southerly winds, fog hasn’t been much of an issue. As we get closer to lunch, that’s when daytime heating will kick in leading to the development of storms around the area. This will be the start of the severe weather risk but certainly not the end of it as we’re expected the threat to linger into overnight tonight.
fox8live.com
3 dead in Fairgrounds home, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were found dead in the Fairgrounds neighborhood on Tuesday (Jan. 3) morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were responding to a wellness check around 9:18 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard where three people were pronounced dead inside the location.
fox8live.com
Strong winds damage homes in Washington Parish
VARNADO, La. (WVUE) - In the early morning hours of Wednesday (Jan. 4), strong winds pulled down trees and caused damage to homes in the Varnado area of Washington Parish. Officials with the National Weather Service will survey the area on Wednesday to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Mayor Cantrell, shovel in hand, joins crews to fix potholes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined crews on Thursday (Jan. 5) to fix potholes on Dumaine Street, which runs from City Park Avenue to the French Quarter. Cantrell shared a 20-min live stream of her shoveling asphalt and packing in potholes in an orange safety vest...
fox8live.com
National firm declines request to assist in search for NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A national police chief recruiting firm has declined the New Orleans City Council’s request to assist in the search for a permanent police chief. Two weeks after the council sent a letter to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), asking for help in the search for a permanent chief, PERF told council members it won’t get involved.
fox8live.com
3 injured, 2 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people are dead and three others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say. Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way. When officers arrived, they located four males and a...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide on South Carrollton Ave.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead in the 3300 block of South Carrollton Ave. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. No additional information is currently available. See a spelling or grammar error in our...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
fox8live.com
Teen shot dies at local hospital, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen has died early Thursday (Jan. 5) morning as the result of gunshots, according to the NOPD. Police say that the juvenile was dropped off at a local hospital just after 2 a.m. where he later died. Police say that they are still trying to...
fox8live.com
Suspect wanted in lower Ninth Ward shooting apprehended in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a lower Ninth Ward shooting Thursday afternoon in Arabi, Sheriff James Pohlmann said. Around 12:17 p.m., NOPD responded to a shooting at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street. Police say two male victims suffered from gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com
Four people shot Tuesday evening on South Rocheblave Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A quadruple shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent four wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Man stops thieves from stealing SUV on Christmas Day
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) - A security camera reportedly captured the moments a New Orleans man stopped thieves trying to steal his vehicle on Christmas Day. The reported carjacking victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the incident happened when he was dropping off a Christmas present at a neighbor’s house.
fox8live.com
Mass shooting on South Rocheblave Street leaves 5 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mass shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood sent five wounded males to the hospital Tuesday evening (Jan. 3), New Orleans police said. Police have not disclosed the ages or conditions of the victims, who were struck by gunfire around 5:41 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street, near Third Street.
fox8live.com
Vehicle burglary suspect still at large after pursuit with Jefferson deputy who fired weapon
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish deputy fired their weapon at a suspect that is still at large early Wednesday (Jan. 4) morning during a vehicle pursuit in River Ridge, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say that after arresting two male juvenile suspects from New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Search warrant executed at apartment complex in New Orleans East in connection with car burglaries that occurred in River Ridge
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms a search warrant executed at an apartment complex in New Orleans East is directly related to the investigation into more than 60 car burglaries in River Ridge. A witness says NOPD lined up near the entrance to The Willows...
fox8live.com
Man killed behind abandoned car wash in Gert Town
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say a man was found dead behind an abandoned business in Gert Town. Police responded to the call around 8:52 a.m. and the victim was declared dead around 9:19 a.m. on the scene in the 8000 block of Olive Street off of South Carrollton. Police...
fox8live.com
62 vehicles broken into in Jefferson Parish apartment complex lot; teen brothers, mother arrested
RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Two teen brothers are in jail and deputies are searching for two additional suspects in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to reports of vehicle break-ins at the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments in the...
