The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL and perhaps the most dangerous team right now heading into the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers have won nine straight games and have not lost dating back to the end of October. Even without their No. 1 and No. 2 QBs, the Niners are just chugging. Instead of just treading water, they’re thriving. During their current winning streak, the 49ers have beaten teams like the Chargers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Commanders, and their latest victims, the Raiders. As such, the 49ers are now 12-4. They hold the top spot in the NFC West and are currently the second overall seed right behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Here we will look at the different playoff scenarios for the 49ers after their big win over the Raiders.

2 DAYS AGO