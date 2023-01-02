Read full article on original website
The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
A focus on pitching for the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles and first base for the Chicago Cubs is the subject of some of the latest MLB rumors. MLB rumors: Michael Wacha on the radar of Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles. According to an article by Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic...
Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. On Sunday, it was revealed that the Giants were losing a valuable member of their coaching staff: Matt Daniels, the team’s coordinator of pitching sciences. Daniels announced the news on Twitter, and while his announcement is fairly vague, it sounds like he made...
San Diego Padres Chairman Peter Seidler announced the death of Nate Colbert at the age of 76. The Padres Hall of Famer was their all-time home run leader.
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are still expected to make their agreement official at some point in time. It just may be a different deal than anyone was expecting. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Mets and Correa are likely to agree on a drastically different deal. Rosenthal stated that it is not going to be that 12 year, $315 million contract that had been agreed upon before the holidays, although he did not say how much that deal will change.
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the top teams in the entire NFL even despite some pretty unfortunate injury luck to their star players. But it’s looking like the team could get two of those players back in the near future with Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell returning to practice. The Niners have been Read more... The post Kyle Shanahan gives huge update on star players appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL and perhaps the most dangerous team right now heading into the NFL Playoffs. The 49ers have won nine straight games and have not lost dating back to the end of October. Even without their No. 1 and No. 2 QBs, the Niners are just chugging. Instead of just treading water, they’re thriving. During their current winning streak, the 49ers have beaten teams like the Chargers, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Commanders, and their latest victims, the Raiders. As such, the 49ers are now 12-4. They hold the top spot in the NFC West and are currently the second overall seed right behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Here we will look at the different playoff scenarios for the 49ers after their big win over the Raiders.
