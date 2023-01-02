Read full article on original website
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
13th Annual Miles for Meals 5k Run/Walk returns Jan. 21
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all the talk going around about New Year's resolutions and fitness, there's now a chance for you to hop on the health train – and for a good cause!. The Coastal Bend Food Bank's Bea Hanson joined us live to talk about the...
Corpus Christi residents welcome the new year with annual Polar Bear Plunge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge gave residents the perfect reset they needed to begin the new year. 150 participants gathered at Emerald Beach Hotel along South Shoreline in support of raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Mitchel and Jill Neurock told 3NEWS that...
Local sports club holds benefit to support the family of 11-year-old killed on New Year's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The community is continuing to show support for the family of Amethyst Sistine Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the 6600 Block of Everhart Road at 12:01 a.m. Sunday in regards to a shooting.
'Recycle Right' program has saved the city of Corpus Christi $500K
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Officer Kimberly Tamez is just one of the workers who go neighborhood-to-neighborhood looking through your recycle bin to make sure you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing. One of the biggest no-nos she sees in...
Corpus Christi business owner voices concerns after couple seen trapping birds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local bird store owner has a lot of questions after a couple allegedly pulled into his business parking lot and started catching and caging dozens of wild pigeons. Its not the only place or time this incident has taken place. This has been reportedly...
Grammy Winner Tejano Group Booked for Round Up Days
Saturday night, March 25, Grammy-winning Tejano group‘Solido’ performs at the 2023 Ingleside Round Up Days held at N.O. Simmons Park, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the City of Ingleside. The band’s booking was announced over the weekend on social media. It will be the 51st year the event’s been held, opening Friday, March 24 and offering carnival rides, games, food, arts and craft vendors, and a growing list of top-drawer entertainers.
New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!
Adam Drive house fire update
Since the fatal fire, the family has been picking up the pieces and sorting through the aftermath. This New Year, the family still has to figure out how to get back on their feet.
Life lessons learned in preparation for NCJLS
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is only five days away. Students showed 3NEWS exactly how they're preparing for the event. This year, 600 4-H members will take part in the show. Kids from participating FFA schools will take part as well. The year-round preparation of taking care of livestock is culminated by a friendly competition.
Baby New Year born at CHRISTUS Spohn South
Baby Eden was the first baby born in 2023 in Corpus Christi. The family was given a gift basket and a new year onesie for he baby.
Corpus Christi theater 'Popcorn Guy' featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll, better known as "Popcorn Guy" has been making his rounds around social media, generating large numbers for his smooth popcorn making skills. 3NEWS first reported on Grosboll last week, when word of his superior popcorn skills caught the eye of Century 16 Theatre...
City of Corpus Christi program gives recycled Christmas trees a new purpose
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is offering a way to not only get rid of your Christmas tree, but to give it a new purpose. Solid Waste Services is collecting Christmas trees 24 hours a day outside the J.C. Elliot Collection Center. The trees must be real, not artificial, since they will be ground into mulch.
Things to do in Corpus Christi you might not know about
From transparent kayaking to solving an escape room on a war ship.
Two men rearrested for the murder of Jasmine Ozuna almost three years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Progress has been made in the long battle for justice for the family of Jasmine Ozuna, a 21-year-old woman who was shot to death in 2019. Ozuna was brutally gunned down outside Moody High School while sitting in a car. She was in the passenger seat while driving near the school when she was shot -- later dying at the hospital.
These are the Most Contaminated Waters Along the Texas Coast
I know it is early January, however, Spring Break is right around the corner and people will be heading out to the beaches and the coast in the next couple of months. The question then becomes, what are you swimming or fishing in? Texas beaches did not do well in a recent report administered by environmenttexas.org.
Aransas Pass police keep watch, monitor fireworks on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The countdown to 2023 is on for many, but for many police officers, their main concern is keeping the community safe. Aransas Pass Police officer, Terry Camack spoke with 3NEWS and said officers are patrolling around the city and near the Port Aransas ferry keeping an eye out for trouble.
On Your Mind: Healthy & mindful ways to help keep New Year's resolutions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this first week of the new year, for many folks those resolutions may be in high gear!. Keeping them can be tricky. It's a new year, but in many ways, it's still the same you, even if there are a few changes and goals you've outlined for yourself for 2023 in an effort to be a *better you.
Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
Condition of city bridges under review following Yorktown 'mud bridge' repairs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The condition of the Yorktown mud bridge brings into question the safety and maintenance of other bridges throughout Corpus Christi. Wednesday it was learned that as soon as the incident happened the city's storm water department expedited the review of the condition of the other 67 bridges within the city.
