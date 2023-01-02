Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Pineville police identify Wood Street shooting victim
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. |. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened...
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
kalb.com
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan. 1, 2023, near a trailer park on N. Bolton Avenue. Officers responding to the shots fired report arrived at the Oaks Mobile Home and...
kalb.com
APD investigating Tuesday night shooting at Burger King
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. |. The Pineville Police Department has identified the person who was...
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
kalb.com
Two years later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, it will be two years since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021. Bowie-Pinkston’s parents are still searching for answers...
kalb.com
Newly-elected RPSB officials sworn-in
In what has already been a busy offseason in the high school coaching carousel, Natchitoches Central arguably made the hire of the year. Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The new year means new beginnings and the Louisiana...
kalb.com
Several vehicles spray-painted at Lecompte car lot
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Suspects are being sought by law enforcement for spray-painting several vehicles at a car lot in Lecompte on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Authorities said that sometime during the night, an unknown person, or persons, spray-painted 29 new, used and privately owned vehicles located at the Vaughn Chevrolet lot on US 71, causing between $1,000 to $1,500 in damage to each vehicle.
kalb.com
Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
kalb.com
NEW DETAILS: LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area. The...
cenlanow.com
Update: Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The investigation of the Alexandria Police Department officer-involved shooting that took place on November 24, 2022 is still active and ongoing. A Critical Incident Briefing Video (CIBV) has been produced and includes body worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and 911 calls/audio. Only facts are given in the CIBV and some of the recordings have been redacted to afford involved individuals their right to privacy or to protect witnesses and/or victims. Viewer discretion is advised for children and sensitive viewers.
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
kalb.com
Adopted Metairie man finds 102-year-old birth mother in Wisconsin
News Channel 5 confirmed with a store associate on Thursday, Jan. 5, that the Alexandria location of Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing soon. The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated:...
newsfromthestates.com
Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement
ALEXANDRIA – James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I was telling him I was gonna cook, ‘so, make sure you come back.’”
kalb.com
Avoyelles nonprofit making a push to bring another animal shelter to the parish
In what has already been a busy offseason in the high school coaching carousel, Natchitoches Central arguably made the hire of the year. Ahead of their first spring meeting, the Rapides Parish School Board swore in newly-elected school board members Coach Wally Fall and George Johnson. Alexandria Bed Bath &...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
kalb.com
Cenla doctor speak on Damar Hamlin's injury
LSP releases video of officer-involved shooting on Rapides Ave from November. Louisiana State Police released body-worn camera footage, dashboard camera footage and 911 calls/audio from an incident that happened on November 24, 2022, where an Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect while attempting to make an arrest in the Rapides Avenue area.
kalb.com
Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville is investigating its first homicide of the new year. At around 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, officers of the Pineville Police Department were responding to a trespassing call, when they heard shots ring out just a few hundred yards away. The officers were on Effie St. at the time, and the gunshots were coming from Wood St. When officers got to Wood St., they found a male victim laying in the street with gunshot wounds. First responders rendered aid, but police said the victim did not survive.
kalb.com
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve. The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured. RRMC...
Comments / 0