ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 6

Related
pvtimes.com

‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally

Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy