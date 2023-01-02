Read full article on original website
pvtimes.com
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
nevadacurrent.com
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly polarized.’ Hmm, how’d that happen?
For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.”. In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday...
KTNV
EXCLUSIVE: Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley announces plans to run for Las Vegas mayor
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley — a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and trailblazer for women in politics — is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV, Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas...
kunr.org
Governor Lombardo pledges no new taxes, less government oversight, and more school choice at inauguration
Inclement weather forced the event to be moved from the lawn at the Nevada State Capitol to the Carson City Community Center. Republican and Democratic lawmakers, law enforcement, and family filled the auditorium. “As governor, I am filled with hope and optimism [in] what we can accomplish if we simply...
8newsnow.com
Gov. Lombardo promises to ‘unleash the roar on Nevada’s economic recovery’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s newest governor was celebrated during an inauguration ceremony in Carson City Tuesday. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who replaces departing Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, was formally sworn in as Nevada’s 31st governor. Flanked by former state governors Bob List, Bob Miller,...
them.us
Arizona’s New Governor Katie Hobbs Issued LGBTQ+ Protections on Her First Day in Office
Ahead of her official inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs issued an executive order Monday strengthening nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ workers across the state. “Ensuring that Arizona is for everyone” — one of Hobbs’ campaign slogans — “requires that every Arizonan should have the opportunity to participate in...
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
KOLO TV Reno
Gov. Lombardo rehires former NDOC director to lead department
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gov. Joe Lombardo has hired a former Nevada Department of Corrections leader to lead the department once again. James Dzurenda confirmed he was hired to lead NDOC once again. Dzurenda said he starts Monday. Dzurenda led the department from 2016-2019 and most recently served as...
Special counsel Jack Smith gets trove of new documents from local election officials
Special counsel Jack Smith has received a trove of new documents from local election officials in Wisconsin and Nevada who were subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal investigation by the Justice Department into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A Primer on Nevada’s 2023 Legislative Session
The Nevada Legislature convenes its 82nd legislative session on Feb. 6, kicking off the biennial process of determining how to spend Nevada’s tax dollars and what policies to pursue. As 2023 gets underway, let’s take a look at what to expect. Lots of changes heading into 2023 session.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Democrats upended as House speaker flips to independent
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Come January in Harrisburg, there are two constants: The annual Farm Show will be better than it was the year before — it always is — and swearing-in for the new two-year legislative session is guaranteed to be packed with drama. Tuesday was no...
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner
New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break
Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Washington Examiner
California's New Year's resolution: Let transgender youth suffer irreversible harm
For many, the first of January offers the chance of a new beginning, an opportunity to reflect and set goals to improve oneself. The average person might set New Year’s resolutions such as eating less, calling their parents more, or finally kicking that Netflix addiction in favor of cracking open a book.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2023: Colorado taxpayers getting up to $1,500 in 26 days
There is a little less than a month before Colorado residents who filed their 2021 taxes receive some extra money. The Colorado Cash Back program will give taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 $750 by Jan. 31. Eligible couples will get $1,500. Gov. Jared Polis signed the...
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
