PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet inside her home during a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at around 7:30 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in her left foot. She was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.The girl was in her house on the other side of the block during the shooting, not in the street."She's an absolute innocent bystander," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.Two men were also shot, according to police. A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, while another man was shot in the face.Authorities say they were both placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Vanore said an argument over a parking spot could have led to the shooting. Police say two cars were struck by gunfire. There are about 14 shell casings on the scene. No weapons were recovered in the shooting, police say.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO