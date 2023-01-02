ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury

WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

7-year-old girl struck by stray bullet in Kensington triple shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet inside her home during a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at around 7:30 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in her left foot. She was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.The girl was in her house on the other side of the block during the shooting, not in the street."She's an absolute innocent bystander," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.Two men were also shot, according to police. A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, while another man was shot in the face.Authorities say they were both placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Vanore said an argument over a parking spot could have led to the shooting. Police say two cars were struck by gunfire. There are about 14 shell casings on the scene. No weapons were recovered in the shooting, police say.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

