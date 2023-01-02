Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after being shot multiple times in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Logan. Police say the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning at 1:01 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad Street. According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to...
fox29.com
Two teens injured in Thursday afternoon shooting in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, De. - Two teens were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Delaware. Officers from the Wilmington Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk just before 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl suffering from...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, found shot to death inside home in Woodbury
WOODBURY, N.J. - Police in Woodbury have identified a man who was found shot to death inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton died from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the area of Franklin and Wallace streets around 2:30 p.m....
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
7-year-old girl struck by stray bullet in Kensington triple shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet inside her home during a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at around 7:30 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in her left foot. She was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.The girl was in her house on the other side of the block during the shooting, not in the street."She's an absolute innocent bystander," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.Two men were also shot, according to police. A 43-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, while another man was shot in the face.Authorities say they were both placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.Vanore said an argument over a parking spot could have led to the shooting. Police say two cars were struck by gunfire. There are about 14 shell casings on the scene. No weapons were recovered in the shooting, police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
fox29.com
Trail of blood led to scene of deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting erupted on a street in Philadelphia's Frankford section late Tuesday night. Police followed a trail of blood for half-a-block until they found the victim on the 1600 block of Dyre Street around 10:30 p.m. He was bleeding heavily from the...
Police: Girl hit by stray gunfire, 2 men critical after shooting possibly over parking in Kensington
Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore says it's still unclear how the shooting started, but it's possible it involved an argument over parking.
fox29.com
Officials: Girl hit by stray bullet, 2 men critically injured after possible argument leads to shooting
KENSINGTON - A young girl was shot and injured by a stray bullet, while two other people were critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday night, around 7:30, on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street. MORE HEADLINES:. Police: Man dies after...
Loved ones say young girl is traumatized after Kensington triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 7-year-old is recovering after she was hit by a stray bullet while sleeping inside her great-grandmother's home in Philadelphia's Kensington section. We are only five days into the new year, and this is the first child that has become a victim of the city's gun violence.The 7-year-old girl is still in the hospital on Thursday night with her mother by her side. She was simply visiting her great-grandmother when more than a dozen shots were fired outside. "Right now my insides are shaking," Ginny Frizzle said. Nerves are still rattled after a gunfight in the 2900 block of Rutledge...
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
fox29.com
Video: Minivan goes up in flames on Christmas; arson suspect wanted by Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA - An arson suspect has found himself on the Philadelphia police wanted list after an act of mischief on Christmas Day. Video captured the moment a man set a minivan on fire on the 1600 block of Francis Street in North Philadelphia around 12:37 a.m. Police say the suspect...
fox29.com
Woman rushed to hospital by family after being shot in face at East Falls apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in Philadelphia's East Falls section has left a 50-year-old woman in critical condition Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive around 5:12 a.m. She suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and face, and was...
SEPTA Mugging Victim Chases Robber, Gets Jumped By Gang In Shocking Video
After a Philadelphia man chased a thief onto a SEPTA train, a disturbing video released by police shows a group of men surround and beat him. Authorities say the victim, 20, was walking onto the SEPTA platform at 1100 Market Street in Center City at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 when an unknown suspect stole his wallet and fled onto a train.
fox29.com
Philadelphia fire: 1 year after the deadly fire, a memorial is unveiled to honor those who died
FAIRMOUNT - One year after a tragic fire in Fairmount kills twelve, including eight children, a headstone marking those lost is unveiled to families and Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner speaks of a national effort to save lives. It was an early morning fire that raced through the three-story rowhome owned...
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
2 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Port Richmond
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
