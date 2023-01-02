ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Former Steelers, Browns QB confirmed as Week 18 starter

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNlLf_0k1HENt300

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday that former Steelers and Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game that will decide the AFC South Division title.

This will be Dobbs’ second straight start for the Titans after a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent likely season-ending surgery.

NFL announces start time for Browns/Steelers Week 18 game

Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception just over a week after being signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad.

Despite a six-game losing streak, the Titans can make the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville on Saturday, January 7 with an 8:15 pm kickoff.

He played six games over the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the 2022 preseason with Cleveland, Dobbs completed 35-of-53 passes, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former college standout at Tennessee added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

