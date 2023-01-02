Former Steelers, Browns QB confirmed as Week 18 starter
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WKBN) – Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Monday that former Steelers and Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game that will decide the AFC South Division title.
This will be Dobbs’ second straight start for the Titans after a 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent likely season-ending surgery.NFL announces start time for Browns/Steelers Week 18 game
Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception just over a week after being signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Despite a six-game losing streak, the Titans can make the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville on Saturday, January 7 with an 8:15 pm kickoff.
He played six games over the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
During the 2022 preseason with Cleveland, Dobbs completed 35-of-53 passes, throwing for 338 yards and two touchdowns. The former college standout at Tennessee added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0