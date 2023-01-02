ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look ahead at this week's college basketball: ASU, Arizona prep for pair of home games

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils find themselves in a position they have been unaccustomed to in the new season — having to bounce back from consecutive losses.

ASU (11-3, 2-1) will look to snap a two-game losing streak but will have the benefit of playing on its home floor as the Washington schools provide the Pac-12 opposition this week at Desert Financial Arena.

Washington State (6-9, 1-3) comes in for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday that will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The Cougars sit tied for ninth in the conference but are still a dangerous foe. Washington State led No. 10 UCLA much of the game before losing on a shot at the buzzer 67-66 on Friday, then upset USC 81-71 on Sunday for its first win over the Trojans since 2015.

It was also the Cougars handing the Sun Devils their worst loss last season, that one also coming at Desert Financial Arena.

Then Sunday it is the the Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3) who will stop in for a 3 p.m. showdown to air on ESPN.

ASU has relied on its defense. In Saturday's 69-60 loss to No. 5 Arizona the Sun Devils held the Wildcats 21 points under their season scoring average which which ranked second nationally. But ASU struggled at the offensive end, shooting just 36% for the game with an abysmal 3-for-27 from long distance. That was also the theme in the previous loss to San Francisco where the Sun devils hit just 28% from the field and went 5-for-26 from deep.

Four ASU players are averaging double figures with the top player being junior guar D.J. Horne (12.1 ppg).

Arizona (13-1, 2-1), which remained No. 5 in the most recent AP poll released Monday, will host the same opponents in reverse order as the Pacific Northwest schools make their swing through the state. Washington will stop in for 9 p.m. game on Thursday at McKale Center with the game airing on FS1. Then Saturday Arizona and Washington State will square off at 3 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

The Wildcats have a dominant pair in the paint in Azuolas Tubelis (20.1 ppg) and Oumar Ballo (17.4 ppg) who rank first and third in the conference in scoring while Ballo is first in rebounding and field goal percentage.

No. 15 Arizona women host pair

The Arizona women, coached by Adia Barnes, will face a couple of stiff tests as the Oregon schools visit the McKale Center. Oregon State (9-5, 1-2) will provide the opposition at 6 p.m. Friday while No. 18 Oregon (11-3, 2-1) will be the opponent in a 5 p.m. showdown on Sunday.

The Wildcats (12-2, 3-1) are coming off only their second loss of the season, being dealt a 73-57 setback to No. 2 Stanford Monday at Maples Pavilion that snapped a five-game winning streak. The biggest factor in that setback was a 53-33 advantage on the boards for the Cardinal.

Shaina Pellington (13.5 ppg) is the leading scorer for the Wildcats, followed closely by ASU transfer Jade Loville 12.5 ppg)

. . . Meanwhile the Arizona State women host the same teams in games the same days. ASU (7-7, 0-3) will host Oregon at 6 p.m. Friday at Desert Financial Arena and Oregon State at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Sun Devils are coming of a 74-61 loss Monday at Cal. Jadan Simmons scored a team-high 13 points while Tyi Skinner recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Grand Canyon men hit the road

The Lopes (10-4, 1-0) will play their next two WAC games on the road, starting with a 5:30 p.m. game on Thursday at Sam Houston (11-3, 1-1) and then continuing with a 1 p.m. afternoon showdown at Stephen F. Austin (10-5, 2-0) on Saturday.

The Lopes opened conference play last Thursday with a 73-59 win against California Baptist. They were led by the 16 points and seven rebounds of Ray Harrison and the 10 rebounds of Gabe McGlothan.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Look ahead at this week's college basketball: ASU, Arizona prep for pair of home games

