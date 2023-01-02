ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Local Class of 2024 WR Ryan Pellum Lists UCLA Football in Top 10

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzrG7_0k1HEFpF00

The nephew of former linebackers coach Don Pellum is considering the Bruins alongside Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and other college football powers.

One of the top recruits in Southern California is keeping the Bruins in the picture as he narrows his focus.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Ryan Pellum trimmed his list of options to 10 semifinalists on Saturday, and UCLA football made the cut. The Bruins will have to go up against Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas in their pursuit of the Long Beach, California, native.

Pellum was previously fielding additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Cal, Cal Poly, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Fresno State, Kansas, Marshall, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Pitt, Purdue, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

UCLA sent its offer to Pellum on April 19, when he already had 51 offers in his back pocket. Ole Miss and Oklahoma were the only schools to offer Pellum after the Bruins.

Pellum is the nephew of former UCLA inside linebackers coach Don Pellum, who retired in February. The wideout stopped by Westwood during spring camp in 2022, but he has also taken unofficial visits to Texas, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and several other of his semifinalists.

As a sophomore at Millikan High School (CA), Pellum went for 721 and 10 touchdowns on 42 catches, plus 35 yards and touchdown on the ground. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver took his game to the next level as a junior, racking up 1,028 and 10 touchdowns on 52 catches, in addition to 51 yards and two touchdowns as a ball-carrier.

After winning Moore League Player of the Year in 2021, Pellum earned a spot on the all-league first team for the second season in a row this fall. Pellum has also committed to participating in the 2024 Under Armour All-American game.

The wideout spent some time as a defensive back and kick returner in 2022 as well, recording 27 tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Pellum is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Pellum is the No. 4 player in California, the No. 6 receiver in the country and the No. 48 overall prospect in his class.

Among California wideouts, Pellum ranks No. 1.

In an interview with 247Sports , Pellum said he aims to verbally commit somewhere before the start of his senior season. Pellum also mentioned five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who signed with the Bruins in December, as a potential draw for the blue and gold.

UCLA does not have any commits for its 2024 recruiting class, at receiver or elsewhere.

The 2023 recruiting class featured several top receivers, namely four-stars Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray. The former is the No. 6 wideout in the California, while the latter ranks No. 8.

With Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen leaving this offseason and Kam Brown and Josiah Norwood set to depart after 2023, UCLA's receiving corps are destined for a serious overhaul in the next 12 months. 2024 will also be the final year of eligibility for Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Logan Loya and Matt Sykes.

As a result, McClure, Gray and four-star class of 2022 signee Jadyn Marshall will have to step up and build a base for the position group in the not-so-distant future. Pellum could be a part of that makeover as well, if he winds up picking the Bruins.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF RYAN PELLUM/TWITTER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Caleb Williams dejected after USC's Cotton Bowl letdown vs. Tulane football

USC quarterback Caleb Williams had his head down on the bench and could not watch the final minute of Monday's Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane football, after seeing the Trojans squander a 15-point over the final four minutes during a 46-45 finish. The Heisman winner threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns, but it was not enough for a team that lost back to back games to end Lincoln Riley's first season after climbing all the way to No. 4 in the polls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their food and service, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Orange County water polo coach dies suddenly at 28

Friends, players and colleagues are mourning the sudden death of Tustin High School’s head water polo coach. Francisco “Paco” Gonzalez passed away Monday “without any warnings or signs,” according to his family’s fundraising post on a GoFundMe page. The cause of death was not...
TUSTIN, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
nexttv.com

KCAL Los Angeles Morning News Block To Launch January 5

KCAL Los Angeles staffers are in rehearsal mode, as the station’s seven-hour morning news block is set to launch January 5. An independent station owned by CBS News and Stations, KCAL will debut a 4-11 a.m. weekday block that day. Central to the news block is the assignment desk, located in the studio, with the assignment desk manager “a regular part of the news presentation,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Fairfax Breakfast Burrito Kings Surprise Open in Culver City Next Month

One of LA’s best breakfast burrito and coffee makers is on the move, opening up a new location in Culver City sometime next month. Cofax Coffee, the Dodgers-obsessed Fairfax restaurant from Jason Bernstein and James Starr, opens at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard, just east of the 405 freeway. Signage is already up at the former Quicksand cafe space.
CULVER CITY, CA
Long Beach Post

Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces

Kerstin Kansteiner, a Long Beach resident and business owner for more than three decades, opened the doors of her newest restaurant, Alder & Sage, on a rainy Long Beach morning. The cafe is meant to fuse elements of her previous endeavors, Portfolio Coffeehouse and Berlin Bistro, for new and returning customers to enjoy. The post Alder & Sage opens on Retro Row, welcoming new and familiar Long Beach faces appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy