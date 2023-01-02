Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
cenlanow.com
La. native wins big at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Greenwell Springs, LA, native and Paragon Casino Resort Club Paragon member Julie Klein won more than $90,000 at 12:01 AM on January 1, 2023, while playing one of Paragon Casino Resort’s new Class II gaming machines. Klein, who hit the jackpot while...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: I-10 to remain shut down near Evangeline Thruway until at least Wednesday
UPDATE 1/4/23 8 a.m.: Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson tweeted Tuesday that all lanes of I-10 eastbound will remain closed until load testing is done Wednesday. Wilson said the boom of an excavator was improperly positioned and hit the bridge structures. UPDATE 1/3/22 6:22 p.m.: The I-10 eastbound bridge...
cenlanow.com
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
cenlanow.com
Lightning strike leads to electrical fire at Hammond church
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — An overnight storm caused an early-morning electrical fire at a Tangipahoa Parish church, authorities said Wednesday (Jan. 4). According to the Hammond Fire Department, emergency responders were on-scene at the Trinity Baptist Church on Pumpkin Center Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. We’re told the fire was inside the church’s education building behind the chapel.
cenlanow.com
Woman who poisoned Breaux Bridge man in 2015 denied bail
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Meshell Hale, who was convicted of murder in December in the death of her boyfriend in 2015, was denied bail by the First Circuit Court of Appeal. In an opinion dated Dec. 29, 2022, the court vacated an order to allow Hale to be released on $300,000 bail pending her appeal.
cenlanow.com
Addis police officer arrested day after crash killing teens
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — An Addis police officer was arrested Sunday after a crash during a high-speed chase killed two teenagers on New Year’s Eve. The officer was identified as David Cauthron, 42, by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO). He was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injury.
cenlanow.com
Man allegedly scamming people in Lafayette via social media app TikTok
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you live in Lafayette and frequent the social media app TikTok, look out for a man claiming to be homeless and having to live in a “filthy” motel following a series of recent tragedies. Viewers of KLFY reached out to us Wednesday...
cenlanow.com
Opelousas Police looking for 2 suspects in Wednesday shooting
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in which one person was wounded. Police say one adult male victim appeared to have received a single gun shot wound in the 1200 block of Margie Place just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is stable, authorities said.
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — Two men were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash near Maurice early Thursday. Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified shortly before 1:30 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Lawrence Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette.
cenlanow.com
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
UPDATE, 2:18 P.M.: According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a detainee ran out of court during proceedings at the courthouse around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tiequin Allen, 24, ran out of the courtroom after being ordered by the court to be detained. Allen was in court on a failure to appear warrant, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
cenlanow.com
Raymond Laborde correctional officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – On December 28, 2022, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) Investigators reporting offenses committed by a Correctional Officer employed at the Correctional Center. Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old April Pickney of Opelousas, LA engaged in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at RLCC.
