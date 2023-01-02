UPDATE, 2:18 P.M.: According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, a detainee ran out of court during proceedings at the courthouse around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Tiequin Allen, 24, ran out of the courtroom after being ordered by the court to be detained. Allen was in court on a failure to appear warrant, aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

