It’s a question a close friend posed to me just last week and to me, the answer is as clear as day: life becomes meaningless. We often hear this idea about our lives being made up of the infinitely unique experiences we’ve had. However, none of those experiences have any meaning if we cannot reflect on and learn from them. We cannot properly respect another human being without remembering our own suffering and how it felt to be mistreated. We cannot fathom the scale and gravity of our achievements without comparing them to our humble beginnings. We cannot mourn and grieve loss without reflecting on the beauty of what we once had. Introspection is an essential art, and it’s one I have yet to master despite the hours I’ve dedicated toward it.

1 DAY AGO