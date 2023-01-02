Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
I am not a good person, but does that matter?
It’s a question a close friend posed to me just last week and to me, the answer is as clear as day: life becomes meaningless. We often hear this idea about our lives being made up of the infinitely unique experiences we’ve had. However, none of those experiences have any meaning if we cannot reflect on and learn from them. We cannot properly respect another human being without remembering our own suffering and how it felt to be mistreated. We cannot fathom the scale and gravity of our achievements without comparing them to our humble beginnings. We cannot mourn and grieve loss without reflecting on the beauty of what we once had. Introspection is an essential art, and it’s one I have yet to master despite the hours I’ve dedicated toward it.
‘I feel a great sense of freedom’: the flying women of Mexico – in pictures
“Everytime I put on my costume and I jump off the pole I feel a great sense of freedom” says Irene García, a 33 year old voladora – or flying woman – from Cuetzalan del Progreso, a mountain town in the Mexican state of Puebla. The...
Dear Lindsey: Cohabitation woes
This is The Daily’s new advice column. Submit questions here. “My roommate and I have had serious trouble getting along lately. I swear she does everything in her power to piss me off, and at this point, I’m thinking about moving out of the dorms. She’s actually the grossest person I’ve ever met and never friendly to my visitors.”
