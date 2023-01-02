Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Long Island Chef Gears Up To Serve Fresh Seafood Dishes At New Takeout Eatery In Miller Place
A Long Island chef is getting ready to open a new takeout eatery in Miller Place that he believes will bring something unique to the area. Maggie's Eatery is set to open in the coming days, pending a final inspection, owner Tyler Hannibal said. Hannibal named the restaurant after his...
hamlethub.com
Monroe's Carl Anthony Trattoria to Relocate After 25 Years
Monroe, CT: In 1998, Carl Anthony Trattoria introduced its brand of hospitality to the charming town of Monroe, CT. Chef/Owner Sam Devellis took what was once a neighborhood pizza joint and created a modern, Italian-infused restaurant and gathering place that would quickly take the town by storm. The restaurant’s vibrant design aesthetic, lively bar scene, and innovative Italian menu solidified Carl Anthony Trattoria’s standing within a then, up and coming, Fairfield County dining scene. Soon to follow was Carl Anthony Restaurant Group which included Gioves Pizza Kitchen, Carl Anthony Catering, Carl Anthony Pizza Truck, and Bill’s Drive-in, elevating the brand’s presence throughout the region and among hungry food enthusiasts.
islipbulletin.net
Saying goodbye to a hero
On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Islip and firefighting community came together to mourn the loss of William (Billy) P. Moon II. Moon was fatally injured during an FDNY training exercise on Friday, Dec. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
27east.com
A True Gift
Deep, heartfelt thanks to The East Hampton Press and Express News Group for the delightful, splashy (and semi-mortifying, for someone who’s flown under the radar most of their life) front page Person of the Year spread [“It’s About Pride, And Joy,” Year in Review, December 27].
27east.com
Southampton Town Schedules Hearing on Purchase of Development Rights to Steinbeck Property
The effort to preserve the one-time Sag Harbor home of the Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck received a significant boost this week when the Southampton Town Board scheduled a January... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Nancy Atlas Brings the Fireside Sessions Back to Bay Street
Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with her popular music series, Fireside Sessions. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the series,... more. Seven years ago this week, the world lost a true original and a performer with ... by Annette Hinkle.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Northport sports mom and volunteer doesn’t let medical diagnosis deter her
A late November day in Western New York saw temperatures drop into the 20s with the wind chill making it feel close to zero. Leftover snow from one of the biggest blizzards in modern history whistled around the football stadium at St. Francis High School in Hamburg in suburban Buffalo and there were no amounts of hot cocoa, blankets or layers of clothing that could make the conditions close to bearable.
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 5
MONTAUK — Denis F. Diaz-Gavilanes, 26, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on December 18 at 3:32 a.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in... more. EAST HAMPTON — On November 17, the property manager for a Skimhampton Road residence contacted Town Police to...
27east.com
Horticultural Alliance Hosts ‘Creating Winter Interest in Gardens’ January 7
The Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons will present a roundtable this Saturday, January 7, in Bridgehampton on winter interest in gardens — and the event is free and open to... more. Never mind the thermostat. Have you checked your home heating bill? U.S. heating oil prices were 65 percent...
27east.com
Mecox Long Dredge Progressing
The view from atop a 30-foot-tall mountain of sand at the Mecox Bay cut in Water Mill on a sunny December morning was majestic — and productive. Sidelined by the... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023 by Jenny Noble.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Three Village’s Kinney is full of charitable endeavor
Hope Kinney is a familiar face in the Three Village area. Whether at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, Three Village Community Trust, local chamber of commerce or working with students and businesses with the Three Village Industry Advisory Board, residents will see Kinney there with a smile on her face, scurrying around to help out.
Middle Island couple ‘disheartened’ by lack of progress months after fire wrecked condo
Amanda Cappiello and her then fiancé lost their condo and everything in it after a fire in April of last year, just five days before their wedding.
27east.com
Paid Parking Windfall Pays for Sag Harbor Sidewalk Project
The Sag Harbor Village Board cashed in the first dividend earned from summertime paid parking on Long Wharf when it allocated $90,000 from the program to replace sidewalks in the... more. Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. ... 5 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Classic Disney in Montauk
This month, Montauk Library is hosting a Classic Animation Series with free screenings of Disney films offered every Friday in January at 5 p.m. on the library’s lower level. Disney... more. Turn up the heat in 2023 when Nancy Atlas returns to Bay Street Theater with ... by Elizabeth...
Julia's Bakery In Orange Shutters After Decades In Business
A longtime Connecticut bakery known for its fresh pastries and cakes made from scratch has permanently closed. Julia's Bakery, located in the New Haven County town of Orange, officially closed on New Year's Day. Owner Jeff Chandler announced plans for the closure on Friday, Dec. 2. "This journey now ending...
longislandbusiness.com
SeniorBridge to Close all Long Island Facilities
SeniorBridge, a company that provides care and medical services to seniors at home is closing its Long Island locations. They currently list Riverhead, Medford and Mineola on Long Island. There are other locations around New York state. Some locations in other states have already closed down and New York locations...
27east.com
Drivers Ed Returning to East Hampton School Day
The driver’s education program is being reinstated into the East Hampton High School day curriculum beginning next school year. The decision, which was one Superintendent Adam Fine and the Board... more. Springs School Superintendent Debra Winter is planning to retire at the end of the next ... by Desirée...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Cinema Screens Indian Musical Epic ‘RRR’ Followed by an Indian Buffet
On Sunday, January 8, at 3 p.m., Sag Harbor Cinema will host a special screening of “RRR,” the blockbuster Tollywood (films in the Telugu language) epic that is captivating American... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5...
27east.com
Four of Hamptons Doc Fest Films Named to Oscar Shortlists
Hamptons Doc Fest has announced that four of the 25 films screened during the 15th annual festival, which ran December 1 to 6 at Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street... more. If you were alive, female and resided within 100 miles of Boston in 1984, you ... 5 Jan 2023 by Jenny Noble.
longisland.com
Port Jefferson Awarded $3,750,000 Through FEMA Pre-Disaster Mitigation to protect the Port Jefferson Country Club Facility
The Village of Port Jefferson will receive $3,750,000 for the East Beach Bluff Stabilization project via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation program thanks to the work of village officials and the efforts of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to ensure the funding was included as part of the FY23 federal budget agreement signed into law last week by President Joe Biden. The Village initially applied for this Congressionally-Directed Spending through Senator Schumer and former Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Comments / 0