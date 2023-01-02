Jakobi Meyers speaks on staying in New England or playing elsewhere in 2023

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers wants to remain with the organization when the 2023 season begins, but with free agency looming and his contract nearly up, there are no guarantees that will happen.

The wideout has made quite the climb in his career, signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State. He has been a key part of the team’s wide receiver group in his career, tallying 230 catches for 2,725 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons.

He has 64 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns this year.

Meyers discussed his desire to stay in New England in an interview with MassLive’s Mark Daniels on Monday.

“I’m hoping so,” Meyers said. “That’s the ultimate world – that’s kind of my dream, but you never know. At the end of the day, I just try to take it day by day. If I’m here, I’m here.”

The Patriots have many decisions to make in free agency, as Meyers is just one of the names set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent. Nelson Agholor, Damien Harris, Devin McCourty and Jonathan Jones are just some of the other names set to hit the open market as well.

It will be intriguing to see the decisions the Patriots make, and if Meyers is on the roster when next season begins.