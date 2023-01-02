Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Related
Nurses union reaches tentative agreements at 2 more NYC hospitals; Mount Sinai to cut services
Ten thousand nurses will strike on Monday if no contract deal is reached with the New York State Nursing Association.
NYS Nurses Association says 12,000 nurses ready to strike
The New York State Nurses Association says no progress has been made in its negotiations with seven hospitals, setting the stage for its members to go on strike on Monday.
NBC New York
Doctor Urged NYCHA Arsenic Tests After Patient's Death. The City Health Commissioner Refused
This article was originally published on Jan 4 at 5am EST by THE CITY. Two days before Josefa Bonet died on Oct. 1, she asked her doctor for an unusual test, to see if she had arsenic in her blood. Bonet was living at Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan’s Lower...
New York doctors now required to prescribe naloxone to some patients on opioid painkillers
Without opioid painkillers to dull the ache in his knees and other joints, Arnold Wilson wouldn't be able to walk half a block. The 63-year-old former New York City nurse has crippling arthritis for which he takes OxyContin twice a day and oxycodone when he needs additional relief. For the...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
The Jewish Press
12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike
Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday. Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NBC New York
Authorities Seize Record Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills in NY During 2022
The New York Division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor announced Thursday that a record amounts of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and fentanyl powder were seized in New York during 2022. The DEA’s New York Division, which covers the...
2 New York Women Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley
An early morning New Year's Day crash killed two women in the Hudson Valley. Two women from the Lower Hudson Valley were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day. Fatal Accident Under Investigation In Rockland County, New York. On New Year's Day around...
Comments / 0