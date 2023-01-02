ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Related
The Jewish Press

12,000 New York City Hospital Nurses Prepare to Strike

Some 12,000 New York City nurses are preparing to strike this month at seven local hospitals unless negotiators reach an agreement in ongoing contract talks. Nurses delivered 10-day strike notices at facilities this weekend as hospital executives failed to settle the contracts, which may mean that nurses in the city will go on strike beginning Jan. 9.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday.  Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested at shortly before midnight on Wednesday by officers of the 67th Precinct in East Flatbush. Jack-Daniels was taken into custody without incident. The NYPD did not specify the details of her crime at this time. The post New York City school safety agent arrested for obstruction appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
BRONX, NY

