Fairport, NY

13 WHAM

Shots fired toward student at Rochester's Franklin campus

Rochester, N.Y. — Caution tape greeted some parents dropping their kids off Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. "When we came, we saw the yellow tape and then we heard on the crime page there was a shooting," Jennifer Forman said. "There was no call to parents to tell them nothing, so all the parents were pulling up getting their kids."
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local schools prepared to take action in event of cardiac emergencies

Hilton, N.Y. — Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati from cardiac arrest Monday night. "In the world of athletics, you see injuries but that type of event is so polarizing and so...
HILTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
BRIGHTON, NY

