FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
RPD: 2 occupied homes with kids struck by gunfire overnight
Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Shots fired toward student at Rochester's Franklin campus
Rochester, N.Y. — Caution tape greeted some parents dropping their kids off Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. "When we came, we saw the yellow tape and then we heard on the crime page there was a shooting," Jennifer Forman said. "There was no call to parents to tell them nothing, so all the parents were pulling up getting their kids."
City of Rochester to repair area of water main break near Ford St.
Richard Perrin, the city's commissioner of environmental services, confirmed the line was repaired and that residents have safe drinking water.
UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled at 11:34 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department issued an alert Wednesday night for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. According to police, Mario Velez, 88, was last seen around 3:00 […]
Sister of Pittsford overdose victim hoping to make change, spread awareness
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — One Pittsford teen is speaking out after tragedy struck her family just before Thanksgiving when her older sister died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. Paige Gibbons sadly passed away Sunday, November 20. Her younger sister, Brooke, describes Paige as her best friend, and as...
Two Rochester homes hit by gunfire; small children inside
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are looking for suspects after two homes were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night. In both cases, small children were inside. A house on Finch Street was struck around 11 p.m. Wednesday. None of the occupants of the home, including a 5-year-old child, were injured.
Rochester firefighters put out third alarm building fire on East Avenue
No official information has been released regarding how the fire started or the severity of the situation.
Rochester man hospitalized after Bay Street shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Bay Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, the 21-year-old victim was shot at least once in the lower body while driving around 4:30 p.m. He was not at the scene when officers arrived, but walked into Rochester General Hospital an […]
As Damar Hamlin’s toy drive hits $6.6 million, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ talks local need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helps to sponsor a toy drive in his home state of Pennsylvania via the ‘Chasing M Foundation’. Since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, that toy fund has hit over $6.6 million in donations (and counting). The money goes to help support toy drives, […]
Batavia police warn of overnight thefts from vehicles
Batavia police can be reached at (585) 345-6350 if anything suspicious is seen.
Webster resident arrested on multiple charges in connection to June 2022 hit-and-run
The Rochester Police Department announced the arrest of a Webster resident for her involvement in regard to a June 2022 incident where a pedestrian was killed in a Rochester hit-and-run near Culver Rd.
City receives grant to clean up brownfields; will be use for job training program
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is one of four organizations in New York state to receive a $500,000 grant to clean up and transform blighted brownfield sites. The city will use the money to start a job training program for brownfield cleanup through the Rochester Environmental Job (REJob) program.
Rochester man arrested for DWI after rollover crash on Clifford Ave.
He was cut out of the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester receives $500,000 federal grant for Brownfields Job Training Program
The program, according to officials, is designed to clean up and transform blighted brownfield sites in the city. The federal grant is the single-largest investment in brownfields infrastructure under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Where is the snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. I have not used my snow blower so far this season and I know there are likely many folks in Western New York saying the same thing. Many people may be of the opinion that we should keep the mild weather. But I can tell you the folks down at Bristol Ski Mountain are not too happy about the current weather pattern.
Monroe County Heroin Task Force working to ‘streamline’ overdose tracking
Deputies said that annual trends are showing a slowdown of the fentanyl epidemic is primarily driven by the availability of Narcan.
Local schools prepared to take action in event of cardiac emergencies
Hilton, N.Y. — Paramedics used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field in Cincinnati from cardiac arrest Monday night. "In the world of athletics, you see injuries but that type of event is so polarizing and so...
University of Rochester Lab Engineer discusses microplastics now found in humans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More evidence in the research of scientists is coming to light about the presence of microplastics not just in the air we breathe and the water we drink, but now microplastic pollution is being found in our blood. The technology being used to study microplastics,...
Hole near Erie Canal in Brighton is no sinkhole
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a hole in the bottom of the Erie Canal. The hole is next to the Winton Road Bridge in Brighton. It looks like a drainage hole, as opposed to a sinkhole. But, the water running from the west is pouring right into it. One...
