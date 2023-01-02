What are some of the new laws taking effect in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new year means that new laws are going to be taking effect in Pennsylvania ranging from a crackdown on unpaid turnpike fees to legalizing fentanyl test strips.

On Nov. 3, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Wolf signed a total of 66 laws before he leaves his position at the end of January.

In rural Pennsylvania, many residents rely on volunteer firefighters to come to the rescue in a time of need.

“The biggest thing that lacks is interest, I know here at the fire department we’re out in the community all the time and we spark some interest and now this is going to actually be able to help us provide a little more interest,” Chief of the Clearfield Fire Department Andrew Smith said.

With a new junior firefighter training law members who are 17 will be able to train on live-burn, interior firefighter modules with permission from a fire chief and their parent/guardian.

“These guys once they turn 18 and graduate high school they’ll already be trained enough to go ahead and start interior firefighting when I came up through the ranks in that as a junior fireman, we had to wait so many years,” Smith said

This law will into effect in January.

Below are some other laws that will be taking effect in 2023:

Data Breaches

By signing Senate Bill 696 , Gov. Wolf expanded what falls under the category of personnel information to now include medical, health information, and even usernames or email addresses.

The law also targets state agencies that house personnel information. If an agency or state contractor is affected by a security breach in which the personnel information is affected, then they must notify about the breach within seven days of it happening.

This law will take effect in May.

Unpaid turnpike tolls

Officials are also cracking down on unpaid turnpike fees.

Those who don’t pay their tolls can face suspended registration if worth more than 250 dollars. The turnpike commission says they hope the new law will help them recover more than 100 million in uncollected tolls.

This law takes effect in January.

Obstructed license plates

Earlier this year, a law was passed in Pennsylvania that required drivers to clear their license plates of any obstructions, but that lead to a grey area. Did the entire license plate need to be viewable or could you still keep something small on it?

Act 112 will prevent police in Pennsylvania from pulling over a driver for having a license plate frame that partially obstructs the plate.

After the State Superior Court ruled that a license plate frame blocked PA’s tourism website, Act 112 was signed. The law which goes into effect in January, says that the frame just cannot block important information, such as the number.

Sex trafficking

Those convicted of sex trafficking will now be required to register under Megan’s law as registered sex offenders.

Fentanyl Test Strips

Fentanyl test strips are small pieces of paper that can detect traces of the drug in cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and drug forms including pills, powder, and injectables. Wolf signed PA House Bill 1393 to decriminalize the possession of fentanyl test strips on Nov. 3 last year.

This law takes effect in January.

