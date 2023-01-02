Loudoun County man charged in father’s murder

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his father to death in the Hamilton area Monday.

Deputies were in the 17000 block of Twinoaks Pl. around 6 a.m. after they received a report of a stabbing at a home there. When they arrived, they found David Brown, 62, hurt inside. Brown died there.

Deputies took Brown’s son, 24-year-old Angus Brown, into custody near the home. The charges against him are Second-degree Murder and Shoot, Stab, Cut or Wound in the Commission of a Felony.

Angus Brown was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Monday afternoon.

